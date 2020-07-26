First modified German Heron TP UAV completes first flight

In preparation for its delivery to the German Armed Forces, the first German Heron TP unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), produced by Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), has completed its first successful flight in Israeli skies.The nine-year agreement between the German and Israeli defense ministries was signed in June 2018 at a cost of $600 million for the leasing of a number of the UAVs as well as the training, operational support, and maintenance throughout the term of the agreement. As such thirty-five teams of two Germans each are expected to undergo training with their Israeli counterparts at a special compound within Tel Nof since last year.According to reports in Hebrew media at the time of the signing, details of the deal included payment of approximately €720 million to IAI for the rental of the drones and another €180 million to be transferred directly to the government of Israel for the use of airports and other infrastructures that belong to the Air Force. The Heron TPs are IAI’s most advanced UAVs with a 40h endurance, maximum take-off weight of 11,685 pounds and a payload of 2,204-pounds. They can be used for both reconnaissance as well as combat and support roles and can carry air-to-ground missiles to take out hostile targets.IAI first delivered the Heron-1 systems to the German Air Force in 2009 and it became operational six months later. The UAVs have since been used extensively both in Afghanistan and Mali in collaboration with Airbus, which handles the upkeep of the drone.The unarmed medium altitude long endurance (MALE) UAV has a wingspan of 16.6 meters and a mission endurance of 24 hours.According to German media reports, the UAV is used for detecting booby traps from the air, assisting in combat situations as well as accompanying convoys and patrols, reconnaissance and surveillance, establishing movement profiles and long-term monitoring of threat actors, protecting military assets and camps as well as supporting humanitarian missions.Based on the Israeli “Eitan” UAV, the German Heron TP which is a medium-altitude, long-endurance, and multi-mission aircraft with a variety of payloads, was modified according to the needs and requirements of the German Ministry of Defense and incorporates advanced Israeli technology. It is the result of a joint program led by the UAV Executive Office in the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), of the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMoD), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and Airbus DS Airborne Solutions, an Airbus Group company. "This is a significant and historic phase in the strategic cooperation between Israel and Germany: an Israeli-developed UAV, produced for the German Air Force, took off for its first flight in Israeli skies,” said Col. (Res.) C, the Head of the UAV Executive Office in the Israel Ministry of Defense. “Despite the various challenges we faced, including those brought by the Corona pandemic, we are on schedule. This is thanks to the collaboration and great work done by elements of Germany and Israel’s defense establishments.”The UAVs are expected to serve as a stop-gap measure for the German army before a European-based system is introduced.IAI Executive VP and GM of the Military Aircraft Group, Moshe Levy said in a statement that the company "is pleased to mark this important milestone in the Heron TP project for Germany.” Thanking the various partners for the cooperation in the project, Levy said the UAV will “provide the German Air Force with a system tailored to its operational needs and requirements.”