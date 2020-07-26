The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

First modified German Heron TP UAV completes first flight

The medium-altitude long endurance (MALE) UAV will serve as a stop-gap measure for the German Air Force until a European system is developed

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JULY 26, 2020 12:31
German Heron TP UAV, produced by Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
German Heron TP UAV, produced by Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI)
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
In preparation for its delivery to the German Armed Forces, the first German Heron TP unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), produced by Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), has completed its first successful flight in Israeli skies.
The nine-year agreement between the German and Israeli defense ministries was signed in June 2018 at a cost of $600 million for the leasing of a number of the UAVs as well as the training, operational support, and maintenance throughout the term of the agreement.
As such thirty-five teams of two Germans each are expected to undergo training with their Israeli counterparts at a special compound within Tel Nof since last year.
According to reports in Hebrew media at the time of the signing, details of the deal included payment of approximately €720 million to IAI for the rental of the drones and another €180 million to be transferred directly to the government of Israel for the use of airports and other infrastructures that belong to the Air Force.
The Heron TPs are IAI’s most advanced UAVs with a 40h endurance, maximum take-off weight of 11,685 pounds and a payload of 2,204-pounds. They can be used for both reconnaissance as well as combat and support roles and can carry air-to-ground missiles to take out hostile targets.
IAI first delivered the Heron-1 systems to the German Air Force in 2009 and it became operational six months later. The UAVs have since been used extensively both in Afghanistan and Mali in collaboration with Airbus, which handles the upkeep of the drone.
The unarmed medium altitude long endurance (MALE) UAV has a wingspan of 16.6 meters and a mission endurance of 24 hours.
According to German media reports, the UAV is used for detecting booby traps from the air, assisting in combat situations as well as accompanying convoys and patrols, reconnaissance and surveillance, establishing movement profiles and long-term monitoring of threat actors, protecting military assets and camps as well as supporting humanitarian missions.
Based on the Israeli “Eitan” UAV, the German Heron TP which is a medium-altitude, long-endurance, and multi-mission aircraft with a variety of payloads, was modified according to the needs and requirements of the German Ministry of Defense and incorporates advanced Israeli technology.
It is the result of a joint program led by the UAV Executive Office in the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), of the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMoD), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and Airbus DS Airborne Solutions, an Airbus Group company.
"This is a significant and historic phase in the strategic cooperation between Israel and Germany: an Israeli-developed UAV, produced for the German Air Force, took off for its first flight in Israeli skies,” said Col. (Res.) C, the Head of the UAV Executive Office in the Israel Ministry of Defense. “Despite the various challenges we faced, including those brought by the Corona pandemic, we are on schedule. This is thanks to the collaboration and great work done by elements of Germany and Israel’s defense establishments.”
The UAVs are expected to serve as a stop-gap measure for the German army before a European-based system is introduced.
IAI Executive VP and GM of the Military Aircraft Group, Moshe Levy said in a statement that the company "is pleased to mark this important milestone in the Heron TP project for Germany.” Thanking the various partners for the cooperation in the project, Levy said the UAV will “provide the German Air Force with a system tailored to its operational needs and requirements.”


Tags germany Israel Aerospace Industries aircraft
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amir Ohana needs to serve the people, not the government's interests By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gov't must learn: 'Shoot, don't talk' to accomplish annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Going batty in times of corona and politicking By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Netanyahu won't let any coronavirus czar succeed By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by