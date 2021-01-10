The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

From $1,000 in Mexico to sanitization drones: Israeli COVID-19 enterprise

With minimal time to react, governments and private enterprises were forced to mitigate an unforeseeable crisis in the making and take on heavy losses.

By ARIEL SHAPIRA  
JANUARY 10, 2021 21:53
Coronavirus & Israeli Tech (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
Coronavirus & Israeli Tech
(photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
One thousand dollars and a trip down to Mexico. It sounds a lot like the start of a Thelma and Louise-esque flick, but that’s exactly how COVID-19 started for eccentric Israeli entrepreneur Omri Shafran. It was in Mexico that Shafran developed his vision to dedicate his entrepreneurial mind to solving pressing issues in hospitals and in public spaces, where healthcare workers were struggling with basic supplies and businesses were struggling to keep areas safe for customers.
Fast forward to 2021 and Shafran is in the driver’s seat of his newly founded company, Texas Medical Technology, a medical supplier of all things COVID-related, and working out of Houston to deliver what medical facilities ultimately need to fight the good fight. The journey to realize his vision is one of quick pivoting and a real entrepreneurial spirit – the perfect Israeli concoction.
Shafran’s journey took him on a wild ride of business ventures, having covered over two-dozen projects, including solutions for parking – naturally – considering the challenges of finding it in his native country. His most notable project, a company called SureSpot Inc, provides parking service to companies who own parking garages or require more sophisticated parking solutions. Beforehand, he had dabbled in the construction industry, founding a company called Bluebay Construction LLC. For years, Shafran worked to develop and improve the operations of both entities, finding that he was slowly forming into the business mogul he had always dreamed of becoming.
Over the years, Shafran became involved in advisory positions within small companies, offering advice on business development while maintaining a quiet life with his family in Texas. But his calling didn’t truly come until 2020, when the world found itself turned upside down.
The sudden onset of COVID-19 forced everyone to change course. With minimal time to react, governments and private enterprises were forced to mitigate an unforeseeable crisis in the making and take on heavy losses. Similar to their plight, Shafran faced a tough situation with his own businesses, but understood that there was a new opportunity to fill in one of the missing links in a medical system struggling to cope with the virus: supply. The other was the technology to keep public spaces corona-free.
With just $1,000 and drive, Shafran made his way down to Mexico to seek out manufacturing opportunities to start creating a stream of supplies, while also exploring the potential capacity of technology to help businesses reopen. Starting small, Shafran’s operations began manufacturing supplies, sending them north of the border to Texas. Texas Medical Technology was born.
Much like his fellow Israeli entrepreneurs across the pond, Shafran’s vision started with identifying a necessary niche and filling it. Personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies became the central focus of a company that rose out of dire need. With such a rapid rise to prominence, Texas Medical Technology was awarded a contract by the Kansas Department of Administration to supply PPE across the state. But Shafran and his company also understood that PPE would not be enough to do the trick in fighting the novel coronavirus.
As a supplier, one of the most unique characteristics about the ascension of Texas Medical Technology was in understanding of where the real needs were, not just PPE solutions, but also tech solutions that could protect people. To address emerging needs, supplies needed to extend into other sectors: big tech. One of them was through utilizing drones.
Drone technology as of late, has become a transformative technology for a number of sectors and Texas Medical Technology found a way to harness its value for health purposes. Named SaniDrone, the sanitizing drone is capable of disinfecting an entire stadium or park by spraying a formula sanitizer that forms an anti-microbial barrier on surfaces.
On the ground, Texas Medical Technology also supplies the GermsRover, a wheeled robot that utilizes high-power ultraviolet lamps and spatial sensors to sanitize indoor facilities, such as malls, airports and schools.
Only time will tell if Shafran’s company exists to fill a temporary problem, or if it will stand the test of time long beyond COVID-19. Shafran’s ability to quickly pinpoint needs and to pivot to address those gaps is what brought his quick rise to business prominence. In Texas, they would say Shafran is as “handy as a latch on the outhouse door.” That’s because he quickly identifies which issues affect us and how best to tackle them.


Tags hi-tech mexico israeli innovation Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Should Israel's political parties be splitting up or uniting?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS
Nimrod Goren

Israel-Turkey relations are not only about Erdogan and Bibi

 By NIMROD GOREN
Amotz Asa-El

2021: The year sanity returned after COVID-19, political turmoil

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by