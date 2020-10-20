Google VP to offer Zoom event through ESRA

Google vice president Meir Brand will be discussing “The Future in the Shadow of Technology” at a Zoom event next week organized by ESRA, a volunteer nonprofit of English speakers.Brand will be answering questions like: What’s new at Google worldwide? What are the next big technological developments that will shape our lives? How does one develop a career in the global technology giant? And how does society deal with the ethical challenges it faces? All proceeds of the event go to an ESRA project, Students Build a Community, promoting social equality and community rehabilitation.“At a time when non-profits are closing or reducing their activities, we had to act quickly and creatively to adapt to the new reality and provide support and monetary first aid to those in dire need,” said ESRA CEO Sunny Marshanky.Admission will also be extended to hi-tech employees who are out of work or on unpaid leave due to the pandemic.The Zoom event will be held on Sunday, October 25, at 8:30 pm IL time, 14:30 NY, 18:30 UK. The admission fee is NIS 100.Register here: https://lnkd.in/d4dua4e cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });