The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Haredim only make half the salary of others in hi-tech industry

The average salary of a haredi tech employee is NIS 10,830 a month, compared to an average monthly wage of NIS 22,479 among non-haredi tech workers.

By CELIA JEAN  
AUGUST 28, 2020 14:28
Avratech director Aaron Safrai (right) is pictured with ultra-Orthodox Jewish students learning computer programming at Avratech's Jerusalem offices (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Avratech director Aaron Safrai (right) is pictured with ultra-Orthodox Jewish students learning computer programming at Avratech's Jerusalem offices
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Despite a rise of haredim (ultra-Orthodox) in Israel's tech sector, they make on average only half the salary according to a report cited by the Knesset Spokesperson's Office. 
The report was published by Israeli Advanced Technology Industries (AITI), Israel's umbrella organization of the hi-tech, life science and other advanced technology industries, and KamaTech, a nonprofit organization working to integrate Israel's ultra-Orthodox population into its technology industry. 
The average salary of a haredi tech employee is NIS 10,830 a month, compared to an average monthly wage of NIS 22,479 among non-haredi tech workers, according to data from the Israel Tax Authority. 
At the same time, the report showed that as of 2018, the number of haredim employed in the tech industry was 9,700 which only amounts to just around 3% of the total number of employees in the sector, while haredim amount to some 12% of Israel's population.
Haredi tech workers without an academic degree make an average of NIS 9,786 a month, haredim with a college degree in a relevant field make an average of NIS 16,692 a month, and haredi workers with university degrees in relevant fields make an average of NIS 25,698 a month. In every one of these education levels, haredi tech employees consistently make less than non-haredi employees in tech.
However, according to the report, the wage gap narrows down with experience. Comparing the wages of haredi and non-haredi women in tech suggests a NIS 1,986 monthly gap for fresh graduates, a NIS 1,628 gap one year after graduation, and a gap of just NIS 610 four years after graduation. In addition, the wages of non-haredi women see a slight decrease two years after graduation while the wages of haredi women remain in a constant upward trend as experience accumulates.
The report offers several explanations for the wage gap between haredi and non-haredi tech employees. As women account for the majority of the ultra-Orthodox tech workforce, the report suggests the gap results from these employees' preference to work shorter hours and remain within a haredi environment, which limits their employment options. Also, the report claims, haredi women tend to be less career-oriented and more focused on providing for their families.
The rise in the number of haredi tech employees goes hand in hand with a growing number of haredi students in universities and colleges majoring in tech-related subjects. In 2014, 1,050 haredi students studied tech-related subjects, amounting to 3.8% of students in the field, compared to 1,417 and 4.1% in 2018. This represents a 35% increase in the number of haredi tech students.
When taking into account the number of graduates the leap is far more significant. According to the report, in 2008, only 19 ultra-Orthodox Jews graduated from an academic institution with a degree in a tech-related subject. This number multiplied by more than 11 in 2018, with 216 graduates.
The report led to for the Science and Technology Committee, chaired by MK Einav Kabla to convene on Tuesday, following a request for a quick debate by MK Ariel Kallner (Likud) titled “Encouraging an increase in the employment of haredim in the hi-tech industry, which is a foundation stone in the Israeli economy."  
“In cooperation with the Treasury, we are promoting important and unique programs to train haredim for various professions in the Israeli and global hi-tech industry," Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay told the committee. 
“The economy of innovation feeds the Israeli economy. This is the economy that will offer an opportunity to populations that are not there enough – women, haredim, Arabs and the periphery. Bringing haredim into the hi-tech industry is not a haredi mission, it is a national mission, and even my personal mission, Shay said, further noting that according to the report only 5% of all workers in the hi-tech industry are haredim and Arabs.
However, while growing the hi-tech industry and increasing the employment of haredim are national goals, these goals are being threatened by "organizations that speak in praise of liberalism but seek the exact opposite," Kallner said. 
He further noted that these organizations hurt the haredi sector by filing an appeal with the High Court of Justice calling to prohibit haredim from studying while maintaining their way of life.


Tags Haredi Knesset haredi demographics haredi population in israel haredim women high tech
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Elections remain ahead despite the budget passing By JPOST EDITORIAL
Forget about Uman, we have the coronavirus to fight By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu wants blood By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by