Hour of Code teaches programming in Israel and around the world

The Hour of Code is a one-hour introduction to computer science, designed to demystify code and show that anybody can learn the basics of coding and this year it will be held on December 7 all over the world. Hour of Code events in Israel will begin on Sunday and will last for a week.

Over 100 million students around the world have taken place in Hour of Code events that teach programming and code writing since the project launched seven years ago.

Last year, more than 150,000 children in Israel participated in the activity, from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat. This year, despite the pandemic, the organizers expect that an even larger number of participants from Israel will take their first steps in writing code and learning about technology, both in the classroom and online.

Wix.com , which is leading the Hour of Code initiative in Israel, has launched a new design for the site Israeli site, www.hourofcode.co.il The site offers activities and games for learning programming with the approval and supervision of the Ministry of Education.

A video clip has also been released that tells about the Hour of Code from the point of view of fifth graders named Ella and Omer. The idea is that during this complex year, it is especially important to provide a fun and positive learning experience for children.



"The Hour of Code is designed to demystify code and show that computer science is not rocket science—anybody can learn the basics," said Hadi Partovi, founder and CEO of Code.org. "Over 100 million students worldwide have tried an Hour of Code. The demand for relevant 21st-century computer science education crosses all borders and knows no boundaries.” Those who would prefer to experience the Hour of Code in English can go to https://hourofcode.com/us This site also provides links to Hour of Code events in dozens of languages, including Arabic and Russian.

