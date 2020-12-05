The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Hour of Code teaches programming in Israel and around the world

Over 100 million students around the world have taken place in Hour of Code events that teach programming and code writing since the project launched seven years ago.

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 5, 2020 19:00
Hour of Code teaches programming in Israel and around the world (photo credit: ALAN TZATZKIN - COURTESY OF HOUR OF CODE)
Hour of Code teaches programming in Israel and around the world
(photo credit: ALAN TZATZKIN - COURTESY OF HOUR OF CODE)
The Hour of Code is a one-hour introduction to computer science, designed to demystify code and show that anybody can learn the basics of coding and this year it will be held on December 7 all over the world.  Hour of Code events in Israel will begin on Sunday and will last for a week. 
Over 100 million students around the world have taken place in Hour of Code events that teach programming and code writing since the project launched seven years ago. 
Last year, more than 150,000 children in Israel participated in the activity, from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat. This year, despite the pandemic, the organizers expect that an even larger number of participants from Israel will take their first steps in writing code and learning about technology, both in the classroom and online. 
Wix.com, which is leading the Hour of Code initiative in Israel, has launched a new design for the site Israeli site, www.hourofcode.co.il The site offers activities and games for learning programming with the approval and supervision of the Ministry of Education.
A video clip has also been released that tells about the Hour of Code from the point of view of fifth graders named Ella and Omer. The idea is that  during this complex year, it is especially important to provide a fun and positive learning experience for children.

"The Hour of Code is designed to demystify code and show that computer science is not rocket science—anybody can learn the basics," said Hadi Partovi, founder and CEO of Code.org. "Over 100 million students worldwide have tried an Hour of Code. The demand for relevant 21st-century computer science education crosses all borders and knows no boundaries.”
Those who would prefer to experience the Hour of Code in English can go to https://hourofcode.com/us This site also provides links to Hour of Code events in dozens of languages, including Arabic and Russian. 


Tags technology wix innovation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordan is Israel's essential, and often neglected, partner By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gantz should have known better than to trust Netanyahu - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Forgotten refugees and the proud Mizrahi heritage By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': The secret to Diego Maradona's undeserved glory By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Saying goodbye to Benny Gantz once the government falls - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
4 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by