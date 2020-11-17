The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

IBM Israel hosts virtual summit; COVID-19 cryptography, AI at focus

The entire future of supply chains and retail can be transformed thanks to innovation at Blockchain technology, Gabi Zodik told the Post.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
NOVEMBER 17, 2020 19:34
Coronavirus & Israeli Tech (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
Coronavirus & Israeli Tech
(photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
The future of global supply chains, retail, banking services – even learning the distance between the atoms of a caffeine molecule – are at the focus of the Wednesday "Think Digital summit at IBM Israel" virtual summit at IBM Israel.  
Used to create blocks of data and then seal them with a time stamp, Blockchain means actions are registered instantly and nobody needs to approve them. This is why it was used to create bitcoin; no government can hack the nearly infinite amount of data blocks to discover who paid what to whom. No user can hack into the other person’s block and change what was done. There can be no disagreements, each action is “sealed.” Such principles, according to Gabi Zodic, director of Blockchain and IoT Platforms at IBM Research, can shape the future.  
“Banks could decide they want to improve their financial services between each other by using one shared ledger,” he explains. With blockchain, the ledger is both shared and secure, so both sides know exactly what took place in real time. Natixis, Barclays and Commerzbank announced they began using such technology three years ago, Reuters reported. 
“Imagine if we use it to improve global supply chains,” Zodic suggested. Chain Stores wouldn't need to throw away all milk cartons if some are contaminated. Each item would have its own “data block” so only tainted products would be thrown out. The “block” can be in dialog with other factors such as time and heat.  A tomato shipment heading to market stuck in traffic for too long could be re-routed to a Ketchup factory. “There are thousands of people starving around the world,” he said, “we could ensure production is for needs.” This meshes well with the new global trends of sustainable farming and less wasteful production.  
“During the COVID-19 pandemic,” he explained, “an airline worker has no way of knowing what is the quality of the evidence a passenger presents.” Blockchain technology can create a “digital signature” informing the airline, or border control, that one is healthy. Breaking the chains of infection.  
With a quantum computer in the background, IBM Quantum Europe director Noam Zakay offers insights into one of the most exciting science frontiers at the moment.
Regular computers are binary, using 0 and 1, quantum computers deal with the range between 0 and 1. Using a metaphor, he explained regular computers use heads or tails, his machines spin that coin.
Quantum Computers deal with situations, the probability a coin will land on its head or its tail.
"This means a quantum computer can handle many more combinations, which means more possibilities for computing complex problems," he shared with the Post. Such problems include creating models to better understand how the weather works, or a global market, or atomic processes.
How to simulate chemical bonding is such an issue, he pointed out. Today, we can't simulate a simple caffeine molecule using regular computers because they can not represent the distance between atoms. A quantum computer, in the near future, could do just that.  
"We are still in the  noisy quantum era," he said, "which is why the technology  is kept in a lower temperature than that of even outer space" as “this makes atoms move slower” and reduces the noise levels.
"IBM is focused on enhancing the performance of quantum computers," he said, "from generation to generation we are seeing better and better performance." 
Unlike most chatbots, which are limited to responding to a fixed set of questions, IBM's Watson Assistant is a conversation AI platform that can understand intent.
Developer advocate Tal Neeman was able to automatically generate more answers based on standard epidemiology questions people are asked. In only two days, he was able to put forth a virtual agent that can help conduct an epidemiology interview with people who are at risk for COVID-19.   
As millions of people around the world go online to get info about their own health, are they infected? Call-centers and health providers must find ways to up efficiency. The bot that handles more, saves more lives. 


Tags hi-tech Artificial intelligence blockchain technology IBM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We can't ignore the funding of terrorism any longer - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Saying goodbye to Donald Trump and his legacy of highs and lows By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
4 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by