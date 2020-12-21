Insoles firm Upstep launches new manufacturing

Israeli start-up company Upstep recently launched a new insole manufacturing plant in Rishon Lezion. The firm enables customers to customize their orders online.The new plant, which cost about NIS 5 million, is twice as big as its original one in Rishon Lezion. Upstep was established by siblings Limor Katz, Aviad Raz and Oren Raz in 2017 after two and a half years of development research.The new plant is the most advanced one in Israel for the production of insoles, according to Katz, Upstep’s CEO. It was established as the coronavirus crisis led to a 180% increase in orders.Upstep became the No. 1 online medical authority in the United States for the treatment of foot pain after three years in the US market.Customers fill out an online questionnaire about their lifestyle, medical problems and why they need insoles. Upstep then sends them its FeetKit to make an imprint of their feet, which they send it back free of charge. Podiatrists make custom insoles, and the customer receives them after about a month.Upstep’s custom insoles are about 50% cheaper than traditional insoles, according to the company.
