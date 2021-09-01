Israel Aerospace Industries wins self-driving combat vehicle contract

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Marlborough Communications Limited (MCL) were awarded a contract to deliver four autonomous combat vehicles to the United Kingdom to enhance the British Armed Forces' military capabilities, the companies announced on Wednesday.

The vehicles, called Remote Platoon Vehicles (RPVs), can be operated in autonomous, remote, or manual modes. They will support land forces by allowing for remote extraction of casualties, ammunition resupplies, and transportation of equipment, as well as intelligence-gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance and target acquisition.

Boaz Levy, President and CEO of IAI, said: "IAI Land Division's autonomous vehicles provide a wide range of multi-domain, multi-mission solutions to team with maneuvering ground forces while providing vital tools to commanders and leaders.

"IAI's Land Division is built on the understanding of our need to support ground forces in the field and ensure minimal danger and risk to the troops, this while transferring information in real-time," he added.