The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Israel Aerospace Industries wins self-driving combat vehicle contract

Israel Aerospace Industries was awarded a joint contract with Marlborough Communications Limited to manufacture four Remote Platoon Vehicles for the UK's military.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 22:39
An IAI Remote Platoon Vehicle (RPV). (photo credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)
An IAI Remote Platoon Vehicle (RPV).
(photo credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Marlborough Communications Limited (MCL) were awarded a contract to deliver four autonomous combat vehicles to the United Kingdom to enhance the British Armed Forces' military capabilities, the companies announced on Wednesday. 
Barak ER Launching in Trial (credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)Barak ER Launching in Trial (credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)
The vehicles, called Remote Platoon Vehicles (RPVs), can be operated in autonomous, remote, or manual modes. They will support land forces by allowing for remote extraction of casualties, ammunition resupplies, and transportation of equipment, as well as intelligence-gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance and target acquisition.
Boaz Levy, President and CEO of IAI, said: "IAI Land Division's autonomous vehicles provide a wide range of multi-domain, multi-mission solutions to team with maneuvering ground forces while providing vital tools to commanders and leaders.
"IAI's Land Division is built on the understanding of our need to support ground forces in the field and ensure minimal danger and risk to the troops, this while transferring information in real-time," he added.
IAI, Israel's largest defense contractor, specializes in developing technologically advanced weapons and defense systems, including various missile defenses such as the Counter Rocket Artillery Missile (C-RAM), the Barak surface-to-air missile, and Israel's Iron Dome.


Tags United Kingdom Iron Dome hi-tech iai Israel Aerospace Industries
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must ease the process with entry permits - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Bennett-the-mensch refuses to be the ‘un-apologist-in-chief’ - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

The sins of the digital era - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Emily Schrader

Did the US throw Afghans under the bus? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett, Netanyahu, Michaeli: 3 very different trips to the US - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Netanyahu asked to return gifts from Trump, Obama, Putin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Jerusalem Day ceremony, Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, May 10, 2021
4

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery
5

Israel strikes Gaza following violent riots, incendiary balloons

Palestinians protest at night time near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on August 28, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by