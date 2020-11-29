The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli AI sports highlights company expands to Russian market

Since their launch last year, WSC Sports has grown into a world leader in AI-driven sports video technology, creating highlights for over 100 leagues and broadcast partners around the globe.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 19:18
Las Vegas, NV, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Isaia Cordinier (28) dribbles against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kelan Martin (30) during the second half of an NBA Summer League game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Thomas & Mack Center. (photo credit: REUTERS/ STEPHEN R. SYLVANIE-USA TODAY)
Las Vegas, NV, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Isaia Cordinier (28) dribbles against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kelan Martin (30) during the second half of an NBA Summer League game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Thomas & Mack Center.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ STEPHEN R. SYLVANIE-USA TODAY)
(photo credit: REUTERS/ STEPHEN R. SYLVANIE-USA TODAY)
Israeli tech start-up WSC Sports, which uses artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software to automatically generate highlight videos for an array of sports in real time, announced on Monday that they had signed a partnership deal with Okko Sport, Russia's leading subscription-based sports broadcaster.
Okko Sport, the official Russian broadcaster of the English Premier League, Major League Soccer and CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, will begin using WSC Sports’ proprietary technology to automate highlights production, marking the first time that such a technology will be used in the country.
In addition, the companies have agreed to work together to develop innovative solutions for the Russian sports market, which they are expected to announce in the coming months.
“This partnership will immediately get more sports content in front of the millions of sports fans in Russia,” WSC Sports Head of Business Development, Central Eastern Europe & Russia Itai Epstein said. 
“Our technology will not only extend Okko Sport’s offerings but also distribute highlights and other short-form content to Russian sports fans faster than ever before. Our innovation won’t stop there. This partnership is the start of other initiatives our two companies have planned for the Russian marketplace,” he added
 
“We created Okko Sport to give football fans an opportunity to watch matches of their favorite teams with comfort and pleasure” said Mikhail Gershkovich, Head of Sports Projects, Rambler Group and Okko Sport. 
He elaborated on the Russian company's software current software features, saying, “Our innovative service offers fans a choice of commentary track, as well as stadium sounds, the ability to watch on three devices at the same time, at 50 FPS, in 4K and many other features. Now we are making the next step – thanks to the partnership with WSC Sports, Okko Sport clients will get even more premium sports content in real-time."
WSC Sports burst onto the sports tech start-up scene last year, quickly gaining massive amounts of funding and hiring high-profile advisers. Since then, they have grown into a world leader in AI-driven sports video technology, creating highlights for over 100 leagues and broadcast partners around the globe, including the NHL, NBA, ESPN, YouTubeTV, FIBA, Eleven Sports, Nascar and Bleacher Report.  


