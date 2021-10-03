The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Israeli class-action suit against Facebook targets job ads

Facebook job ad system allows companies to subtly discriminate in the ads, which is illegal.

By ZEV STUB  
OCTOBER 3, 2021 17:12
CONTENT THAT promotes the idea that Jews control the banks and the media do not directly attack anyone, and thus do not fall into Facebook’s ‘hate speech’ category. (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
CONTENT THAT promotes the idea that Jews control the banks and the media do not directly attack anyone, and thus do not fall into Facebook’s ‘hate speech’ category.
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
A class-action lawsuit filed in Israel against Facebook charges that ads on the social media giant violate the Equal Employment Opportunity Act which prohibits the posting of discriminatory job ads.
Israeli employment law, like that in most Western countries, states that a job advertisement cannot discriminate by age, gender, race, political beliefs or other variables. The law allows for anyone affected by such discrimination to be compensated for NIS 50,000, without proof of damage.
“Years ago, that meant that a company couldn’t write explicitly in a job ad that it was only looking for, say, white males aged 25-40,” explained attorney Dr. Matan Gutman, who filed the case at the Tel Aviv Regional Labor Court. “But Facebook’s ad system allows companies to discriminate in a more elegant way, by offering the options to target only certain types of people. That would be equivalent to a newspaper offering its clients the option to target only certain readers, which would clearly be prohibited. But Facebook publishes thousands of such job ads in Israel every year.”
In the United States and Canada, civil rights advocacy groups including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have filed similar class-action suits against Facebook in 2018 and 2019, charging that its platform allowed employers to target ads based on categories like race, national origin, age and gender. In both cases, a settlement was reached in which Facebook committed to two policy changes, Gutman said.
First, when users begin setting up a paid ad in Facebook’s Ads Manager, they are prompted to say whether the ad relates to employment or other ‘sensitive’ categories. If answered in the affirmative, the platform will block the user from targeting viewers based on age, gender or race.
Secondly, the Facebook Ad Library, which allows users to search ads throughout the company’s network, can be filtered by employment, so that such ads can be easily monitored.
People are silhouetted as they pose with mobile devices in front of a screen projected with a Facebook logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)People are silhouetted as they pose with mobile devices in front of a screen projected with a Facebook logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)
These measures were only implemented in the US and Canada, where the suits were filed, and not in other countries with similar laws, Gutman noted. Facebook reportedly also paid penalties of millions of dollars to the advocacy groups that filed the claims, he added.
Thus, Gutman and his partner, Adv. Nir Friedman, have filed a similar claim in Israel, but with one difference. Israel’s laws provide for statutory compensation of NIS 50,000 per person affected, a sum which could theoretically reach billions of shekels. The statute of limitations for such violations is seven years, meaning all ads posted since 2014 could be potentially punishable.
But Gutman doesn’t entertain any fantasies that this case would enrich hundreds of thousands of Israelis. “There’s not really a chance that anyone will start getting NIS 50,000 checks from this case,” he said.
“But I think the solution that will be reached is clear. Facebook would be forced to deploy the same technology solution here as in the US and Canada, and the company would have to pay a fine that would go to a special fund in the Justice Ministry that collects payments like these, to be allocated to relevant causes.”
That scenario is still a long time away, however. “We filed this case in the Labor Court in Tel Aviv recently. They have 90 days to respond, and then the next steps can start. In short, it will be a lot of time until we finally have an answer to this.”
Regarding the law, Gutman noted that in certain cases, a company could argue that discriminatory statements could be justified in job ads. For example, ultra-Orthodox businesses could argue that hiring a worker from outside certain demographics could pose challenges inside the company and for customers. However, Gutman noted, the burden of proof that such discrimination is necessary would be upon the employer.


Tags Facebook jobs in israel lawsuit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The government must take action against Jewish extremist violence - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett fails to step out from Netanyahu, Lapid's shadows

 By HERB KEINON

My Word: Going through the anti-Israel motions

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Will Bennett, Biden forge a strong working relationship? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ahmed Charai

How can we help protect Afghan women from the Taliban? - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by