Israeli company Healthy.io buys largest American competitor, Inui Health

Healthy.io, an Israeli company that creates at-home urinalysis technology, purchased Inui Health, a competitor from California, for $9 million. The company told CNBC that the purchase was based on “Inui Health meeting certain milestones.”Inui Health CEO Dr. Jamie Tenedorio will join Healthy.io as part of the deal. “Ultimately, our board decided unanimously in favor of doubling down and finalizing the acquisition, as we see many of the core assets Inui developed as key to our short-term scale in the US,” Healthy.io founder and CEO Yonatan Adiri told CNBC. Adiri worked for former president Shimon Peres as a technical advisor.The deal will help Healthy.io, which was number #19 on CNBC’s 2020 Disruptor 50 list, move into the US market.“Our health-care system has been digital for 20 years,” CNBS quoted Adiri as saying in an interview, asserting his belief that Israeli health-tech companies have this advantage over US companies. “That creates data and structured capabilities.”Healthy.io’s system looks for signs of early kidney disease and UTIs. It also has plans to move to pregnancy detection. The company has also developed wound management technology that is FDA registered. Using data, Healthy.io is able to turn smartphone cameras into wound assessment and documentation device.