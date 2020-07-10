The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israeli company launches fire, malfunction alert apps

TeleFire, which has been a leader in the field of fire detection in Israel for over 40 years, offers a wide array of products relating to fires and malfunctions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 10, 2020 04:49
The Israeli company TeleFire launched two new apps in the field of fire and malfunction detection and maintenance.
TeleFire Mobile, one of the apps, allows installers and maintenance service providers to respond quickly to fires so as to significantly reduce damage. It also alerts the hub maintenance coordinator if there is a malfunction of some sort in the fire detection so that they may provide faster, more effective solutions.
"TeleFire Mobile is a product of many months of development and represents a significant technological leap in the field of fire detection, alongside its ability to send alerts about malfunctions and make maintenance of the systems installed in the building easier and simpler," said TeleFire Marketing Manager Shelly Grossman-Tov.
Alerto, the other application which the company has released, allows customers to be alerted of fires or malfunctions in their buildings at all times. It is intended for security officers and building managers so as to allow them constant control of the situation, whether it be smoke detectors or sprinklers.
"We have developed the ALERTO app with the aim of providing a more comprehensive solution that includes control, monitoring and increased attention to what is happening in the building in terms of its fire detection system," said TeleFire CEO Sagi Rubin. "We believe that increasing alertness and mobile access to information can significantly reduce damage that can occur as a result of a fire or system failure, and even save lives."
TeleFire, which has been a leader in the field of fire detection in Israel for over 40 years, offers a wide array of products relating to fires and malfunctions.
"The 2 applications, in which we have invested extensive resources, are the first of their kind in Israel and allow us to complete our responses in the field of fire detection and extinguishing, alongside the installation of TeleFire's advanced systems," said Rubin.


