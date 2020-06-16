The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Israeli contact tracing app raises privacy concerns in US

“The data is basically public. So not even the government owns it."

By ROHAMA BRUK / THE MEDIA LINE  
JUNE 17, 2020 04:38
The Private Kit mobile app, which aims to help authorities with contact tracing efforts to curb the spread of a novel coronavirus, seen on a phone in this picture illustration taken April 9, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/PARESH DAVE)
The Private Kit mobile app, which aims to help authorities with contact tracing efforts to curb the spread of a novel coronavirus, seen on a phone in this picture illustration taken April 9, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PARESH DAVE)
Contact tracing, a public health tactic in use for decades by health officials to identify and track the transmission of viruses from person to person, had until now primarily been a manual process. But the development of contact tracing apps, which can provide authorities with a much more complete picture of where people have been, with whom, and for how long, has heightened concerns among civil liberties organizations and experts about a potential infringement on privacy rights.
One leading developer of contact tracing apps, Tel Aviv-based GlobeKeeper, is now in talks with various US states and private companies to deploy its COVID-19 tracking app SAFE.
Earlier in the pandemic, GlobeKeeper collaborated with Israel’s Health Ministry in developing HaMagen, a voluntary contact tracing app currently in use by over 2 million Israelis.
Their new app, SAFE, works with a device’s Bluetooth technology to broadcast and communicate with other Bluetooth devices in range. The app generates unique anonymous identifiers every 15 minutes and uploads the information to a public database. Data is stored on the individual’s device, with deletion after 21 days.
“The data is basically public. So not even the government owns it. It’s sitting on the cloud, publicly. It’s random unique identifiers that don’t include any personal information,” GlobeKeeper CEO Dan Peleg explained.
Peleg said the SAFE app meets the standards of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and does not violate the rules of the US Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
While there is no comprehensive federal privacy law in place in the US, developers who use the CCPA model as a guideline are viewed positively by Professor Jon Garon, director of the Intellectual Property, Cybersecurity and Technology Law Program at Nova Southeastern University’s Shepard Broad College of Law. According to Garon, CCPA is the most aggressive pro-consumer law in the US.
“If these apps are adopted by state health agencies, it is incumbent on the agencies to make sure contractually that the consumer agreement is very narrow in scope, allowing the app to do the contact tracing necessary for health care but not to divulge that data to any third party. If it’s done that way, then its health benefits will outweigh the privacy risks,” Garon said.
Despite transparency assurances by contact tracing developers like Peleg, and those like Garon who see the potential benefits of digital contact tracing, there remain widespread concerns over privacy among civil liberties watchdogs like the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (S.T.O.P.).
“I think digital contact tracing is unproven, unreliable, and in all likelihood, a dangerous distraction from manual contact tracing and other evidence-based public health tools,” said Albert Cahn, the executive director of S.T.O.P.
Cahn is concerned that contact tracing technology in the US could be used as a new spying tool by local police departments and national security authorities.
There is also the concern that, should this type of software be purchased by private entities, the voluntary nature of the app could be nullified, forcing people to make choices like keeping either their jobs or their right to privacy.
“As an employee protection matter, it’s completely inappropriate to give companies this sort of power over their employees’ health data,” Cahn said.
S.T.O.P. is currently working on enacting a state law in New York that would ban employers from forcing employees to hand over their health data.
Peleg believes that how private companies choose to enforce use of the SAFE app is a matter of their internal policies. He also thinks that, while governments should regulate apps like SAFE, his company is not responsible for government actions that might result in the accessing of an individual’s data stored on their personal device.
Both Garon and Cahn advocate the need for federal privacy laws in the US and better protection against geolocation data mining, of which both Google and Apple have been found guilty in the past.
In May, S.T.O.P. released a report about the civil liberties and privacy risks of COVID-19 Bluetooth tracking apps.
The future of contact tracing apps beyond the pandemic is unclear but Peleg is enthusiastic that his app’s positive contribution and benefits will outweigh the risks posed by privacy gatekeepers.
“The point is to help the community minimize the economic damage and life taken from the pandemic. Getting back to normal is the most important thing,” he said.
For Cahn, there are still important questions to be answered by American society and lawmakers.
“In the case of COVID-19, do we go down the path of experimental, unproven, equally dangerous technology as a solution? Or do we listen to the public health experts, use evidence-based methods and make the investment in manual contact tracing needed to save lives?”
Rohama Bruk is a student in The Media Line’s Press and Policy Student Program. Ms. Bruk attends the University of Miami.
Read more articles from The Media Line.



Tags Tel Aviv app Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Tension is growing ahead of annexation, but what will it mean? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Gone with the anti-racist winds By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jason Greenblatt Applying Israeli law in West Bank is not illegal By JASON GREENBLATT
Elie Podeh Avoiding a small annexation will not prevent the larger occupation By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 American tourist instructed to leave Israel after violating quarantine
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by