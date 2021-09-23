Israeli cyber investigator uncovers Microsoft password leak

An Israeli cyber investigator has discovered a breach in tech giant Microsoft 's software that allowed for a leak of over 372,000 usernames and passwords, cybersecurity company Guardicore announced.

Amit Serper, a Guardicore Labs investigator who previously worked as a cyber investigator at the Prime Minister's Office, discovered a breach in Microsoft's login mechanism.

According to Guardicore Labs' team of cyber investigators, the mechanism automatically sent usernames and passwords to network domains.

Using this finding, the team bought several domain names and over 372,000 usernames and passwords of Microsoft clients were subsequently sent to these domains.

Hundreds of thousands of accounts to Microsoft products such as Outlook could be hacked into using this breach in Microsoft's mechanism.

Guardicore noted this incident shows passwords can leak out of any organization by itself without anyone knowing it.

Amit Serper of Guardicore. (credit: JEN ROSENTHAL)