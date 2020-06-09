The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Israeli insurance start-up Lemonade files for US IPO

The company intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “LMND”, it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 9, 2020 17:11
NYSE. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
NYSE.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Tech-driven insurance start-up Lemonade Inc filed for its US initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, looking to take advantage of a recent recovery in the market after the coronavirus crisis slammed the brakes on new listings.
Lemonade, which started in New York in late 2016, is part of a growing number of young companies looking to shake up the insurance sector through better use of technology.
It offers insurance in 28 US states and markets itself as a company that gives any money left after paying claims to charities chosen by its customers.
The company says it has digitized the entire insurance process, replacing brokers and paperwork with algorithms and providing policies in as little as 90 seconds and payment of claims in three minutes.
Last year, it raised $300 million in a funding round led by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), which also included insurer Allianz SE (ALVG.DE), Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) venture capital arm GV, General Catalyst, OurCrowd and Thrive Capital.
Lemonade’s IPO comes just weeks after insurance policy comparison website SelectQuote Inc SLQT.N raised $360 million in its offering and had a strong debut, with its shares jumping over 40% in their market debut.
The company intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “LMND”, it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Barclays are among the underwriters on the IPO.


Tags start-up insurance ipo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Save Israel’s national carrier El Al from coronavirus damages By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sarah N. Stern Iran’s presence from Lebanon's Beirut to Venezuela's Caracas By SARAH N. STERN
Amotz Asa-El Who really torched America - Trump or the rioters? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Alan Dershowitz Exploiting the Floyd protests to demonize Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by