The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Israeli M&As fell by 50% during COVID - report

More than half of the deals in 2020 were in hi-tech (5.1b.), followed by the energy ($1.8b.) and food ($1.6b.) sectors.

By ZEV STUB  
DECEMBER 29, 2020 12:21
The logo of Nvidia Corporation is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan (photo credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU)
The logo of Nvidia Corporation is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan
(photo credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU)
The coronavirus pandemic hampered the market for Israeli mergers and acquisitions in 2020. The total value of Israeli M&A deals fell by 50% to about $10 billion, while the number of M&A deals declined by 26% from the previous year to 123, according to a report by PwC Israel published Tuesday.
The report did not include the massive $7 billion acquisition of Israeli chipmaker Mellanox by Nvidia in April, which is considered the third-largest exit in Israeli history. PwC's methodology excludes deals above $5 billion because they tend to distort averages and total sums.
"The response of global markets to the pandemic was even sharper and faster than during the great recession a decade earlier," the report said. "However, there is an expectation that we will recover from the crisis faster than in 2008, as is already being seen in global markets."
The data shows a clear progression of the market's decline, PwC said. M&A activity stayed on a growth trend during the first half of the year, but dropped by 50% starting in the third quarter. Notably, acquisitions by foreign investors remained on track in the first six months of 2020, but tapered off in Q3, when only six deals were made, from an average of 20 in previous years.
Besides the Mellanox deal, the largest deals of the year were Israel Electric's sale of its Ramat Hovav power plant for $1.2b.; the $1.2b. acquisition of medical laser company Lumenis, and the $1.1b. purchase of cybersecurity firm Checkmarx.  
More than half of the deals in 2020 were in hi-tech (5.1b.), followed by the energy ($1.8b.) and food ($1.6b.) sectors.
Of all deals, 30% were worth more than $100 million, while 70% were worth less than that much, the least favorable such breakdown since 2012. The average transaction value decreased to $154 million, or $256 million when the Mellanox deal is included. There were five billion-dollar deals during the year, only one of which was in the second half of the year.
Acquisitions by foreign investors fell 57% to $6.3 billion, while acquisitions by Israeli companies more than doubled to $3.4 billion. That was in line with the global trend during the pandemic of large companies acquiring local players while global trade slowed.
PwC remains optimistic about the acquisition market for 2021. "The amount of money available in the market and the low interest rate environment that allows for cheap fundraising provides a cushion for the economy's rehabilitation and will create opportunities for companies with financial strength. The M&A market among S&P 500 companies in the US already reflects the tendency of strong companies to make more transactions during the corona period compared to last year."


Tags Israel business technology economics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid COVID-19, aliyah to Israel continues

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Elie Podeh

Trump’s Middle East legacy: The good, the bad and the ugly – opinion

 By ELIE PODEH
Amotz Asa-El

Benny Gantz: A political eulogy

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
4

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
5

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by