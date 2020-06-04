The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Israeli middle schoolers create app to help students in time of crisis

“Our goal is to change the education system by making sure that every student is seen and heard,” 14-year-old Itay told The Jerusalem Post.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JUNE 4, 2020 17:32
The ConnectOrt group from Givat Ram Ort Middle School in Jerusalem at Datathon 2020 (photo credit: Courtesy)
The ConnectOrt group from Givat Ram Ort Middle School in Jerusalem at Datathon 2020
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A  group of Jerusalem middle schoolers is working on creating an application to help fellow students to navigate through the difficulties of school life. After winning a national ed-tech competition and participating in one of the largest conferences in the psychology field in Israel, the team is ready to take the project to the next level, in spite of the setbacks caused by the coronavirus emergency.
“Our goal is to change the education system by making sure that every student is seen and heard,” 14-year-old Itay told The Jerusalem Post.
About six months ago, Itay, Jarrad, Maya, Oria, Amit, Tommy, together with their teacher at the Givat Ram Ort Middle School in Jerusalem. Hadassa Shoorba, started to work on a project to participate in “Datathon,” a contest to present new ideas in the education sector promoted by several organizations including the Jerusalem Municipality and the Bloomfield Science Museum, open to entrepreneurs, schools and individuals or groups.
“Connectort” won the first prize, beating 65 other contestants.
The idea of the ninth-graders was to create an app to support teachers and school counselors monitoring the wellbeing and mental health of the students. As explained to the Post by the group, the students would be asked to fill out questionnaires in a dedicated app, so that their answers could give teachers and counselors the opportunity for a psychological evaluation of all the pupils in order to identify those who might need support.
The middle schoolers pointed out that large schools every year welcome hundreds of new students and it takes a long time for the staff to get to know them and therefore to intervene if they need help. The tool they are working on would make a big difference in addressing this challenge.
“Our idea could help especially at the time of transitioning to a new school, like between elementary and middle school,” Maya said
.
“On a personal level, I think an opportunity like this would have helped me face social difficulties better and faster,” Oria explained.
The group pointed out that developing an app is the right tool because it would allow students to access the questionnaire at any time and in any place. They have been consulting with many experts in different fields to understand better the needs and the right course of action.
The victory in the Datathon was supposed to secure the project some funds and to kick off the development phase, but the coronavirus emergency put a halt to it. The group is therefore actively looking for investors, after receiving a lot of support from specialists in the sector of educational psychology, who also invited them to participate in a major conference to present their idea.
“We believe in our project 100%” Itay said. “We want to innovate in the education field that is so important for us as young people, the most important thing.”
The goal now, as pointed out by their teacher, is to create a pilot to carry out in their school, possibly at the beginning of the next school year.
“As a teacher, it has been amazing to see how within a week the pupils learned what I had been trying to teach for two years, how to think about the future, how to pursue dreams and to have dreams in general,” Shoorba told the Post. “Thanks to this project, I discovered energies in these children that I don’t think could have emerged in any other way.”


Tags children technology app Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid debates over annexation, the Negev experiences lawlessnes By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Emerging from COVID-19, Israelis in solidarity with Diaspora Jews By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by