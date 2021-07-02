Israeli researchers discover global cyber attack in 1,300 locations

A global cyber attack that struck more than 1,300 locations was discovered by a team of Israeli researchers on Thursday, according to a press release from the company.

The large area of attack reportedly made it difficult for the researchers to locate the hackers. The cyber attack targeted the servers of companies and organizations in the fields of health, tourism, communications and education including hospitals, hotels, educational institutions and government agencies, mostly located in the United States, Vietnam and India.The large area of attack reportedly made it difficult for the researchers to locate the hackers.

The attack hit Microsoft's SMB protocol, where the hackers exploited a vulnerability that allowed them to access user data and possibly sell the information on the dark web. The estimated value of these exploits is listed at hundreds of dollars.

Guardcore, which also develops software for malware protection, has used its analysts to to help identify cyber attacks and provide recommendations for protection against them. The company employs over 270 people, with offices in Israel, the United States, Canada, South America, India, Western Europe and Ukraine.

