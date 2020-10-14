The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Israeli software development firm Frontegg announces $5m. seed round

The company is notable for having developed the first platform designed to fast-track SaaS development and innovation, with its pre-built product able to easily integrate with existing applications.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 14, 2020 17:14
Frontegg's easily implemented SaaS development product. (photo credit: FRONTEGG)
Frontegg's easily implemented SaaS development product.
(photo credit: FRONTEGG)
Israel-based firm Frontegg has announced a $5 million seed round on Wednesday as it sets out to accelerate innovation in the global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) market.
The round of funding was led by Pitango, with backing from i3 Equity and Global Founders Capital.
Founded by SaaS industry veterans Sagi Rodin and Aviad Mizrachi – who experienced the innovation and development tax first-hand, building and scaling enterprise-grade applications at CheckPoint (Nasdaq: CHKP), HTS, and Vicon Industries – the company is notable for having developed the first platform designed to fast-track SaaS development and innovation, with its pre-built product able to easily integrate with existing SaaS applications.
This allows development teams to focus on perfecting the essential features of their SaaS offering, essentially streamlining the development process, further facilitating growth at an affordable and efficient rate. Its product has already been integrated by numerous clients in North America, and is set to expand in the upcoming quarters.

The versatility of this product is especially notable given the rise of the global SaaS market, which is projected to reach a value of over $116 billion in 2020 and with over 80% of companies worldwide planning on offering some form of SaaS by 2022.
“As a CTO, I strive to focus my R&D resources on developing our own core product while not compromising on the features that make our SaaS offering shine," AppsFlyer co-founder and CTO Reshef Mann said in a statement regarding Frontegg.
"That's exactly the value that Frontegg provides, a state of the art SaaS-as-a-Service platform, perfectly integrated within our stack and allowing us to focus on what we love doing best – building AppsFlyer’s leading marketing platform.”
“Over the last decade, the SaaS market has matured and customer expectations for SaaS features have become firmly established,” said Ayal Itzkovitz, a managing partner at Pitango, who has joined Frontegg’s board of directors.
“SaaS companies building products powered by the Frontegg platform can supercharge SaaS innovation, simplifying the development process while delivering solutions with the confidence they will be secure, stable and scalable, all the while meeting high customer expectations for experience and performance.”
“We were the first to recognize Frontegg and the fundamental gap in the SaaS market, the start-up had identified, as well as the first to invest in the company,” said Noga Kap, managing partner at i3 Equity.
“We found visionary founders with a strong technological background, a management team with a proven track record in developing and deploying SaaS solutions. We are confident that Frontegg is about to revolutionize the SaaS market, like Wix did for Web Development and Gong for Sales.”


Tags hi-tech technology start-up
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Facebook's stand against Holocaust denial should lead the way online By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Biden should restore America’s soul, not Obama’s Mideast policy - opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN
Neville Teller Is Mohammed Dahlan the next Palestinian president in waiting? By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by