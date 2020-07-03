Israeli start-up develops digital practice saxophone

The Israeli start-up Emeo Team on Friday launched the Emeo, the first ever digital practice saxophone, which allows saxophone players to practice and play anywhere, as long as the device his hooked up to their computers or smartphones.The device has already received international acclaim, with famed Italian jazz saxophonist Rosario Giuliani saying, "It is an incredible invention that you can play everywhere." The Emeo connects to the devices using USB, MIDI and Bluetooth and offers a cutting edge solution to the problem of the inherently loud volume of the saxophone, limiting sax players greatly in the manner in which they may practice and play."The Emeo has the look and feel of a real saxophone, which means it can be picked up and played straight away by sax players," said Emeo Team co-founder Oleg Raskin. "As a digital wind controller, the Emeo can produce an infinite number of different sounds. It can also be played with or without a mouthpiece and without blowing at all."The device is not intended to replace the various types of regular saxophones, but rather that the Emeo offers a comfortable solution for practicing in a convenient manner. It is available for pre-order, and the devices are expected to be sent out throughout August.Saxophones are intended to be the first step in a series of digital practice horns, including various woodwind instruments.