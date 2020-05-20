The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Israeli start-up enables vital job estimates from a social distance

Workiz, founded in 2015, is a software start-up enabling field service professionals, including electricians and handymen, to run more professional and profitable businesses.

By EYTAN HALON  
MAY 20, 2020 16:10
Thomas Dawson, founder and owner of Dumpster Intervention Patrol, gives a Zoom video estimate via Workiz (Credit: Workiz)
Do you need an estimate to hire a professional carpet cleaner or maybe to repair a leaky roof? Even that can prove problematic during the social distancing era as physical interactions are reduced to a minimum.
As service companies experience a significant drop in new job orders, one Israeli start-up believes it has found a solution to ensure that service providers and potential customers can get the work done efficiently – and safely.
Workiz, founded in 2015, is a software start-up enabling field service professionals, including electricians and handymen, to run more professional and profitable businesses. The company has now integrated Zoom into its business management platform, enabling businesses to give video estimates to would-be customers.
Video estimates, the company says, protects the health and safety of service providers and customers; enhances efficiency by removing the need to travel back and forth to customers' homes and enables the troubleshooting of simile problems over video for a reduced date.
According to data gathered by Workiz, which has raised $7 million in funding to date, some 70% of service providers' time is spent preparing and providing estimates. Yet only 28% of estimates actually result in paid work.
"Many Israeli start-ups have risen to the occasion by adapting their technology in ingenious ways to help small businesses during the COVID19 crisis," said Workiz CEO Adi Azaria, who previously co-founded business intelligence firm Sisense.
"We also wanted to help, and a team brainstorming led to this idea of Zoom video estimates. Software companies have a responsibility to innovate and make it easier for small businesses to adapt to this new normal of social distancing."
Among the "tens of thousands" of small and medium-sized field service businesses in North America using the solution developed by Workiz is Thomas Dawson, founder and owner of Dumpster Intervention Patrol – a trash, recycle bin and dumpster sanitizing service based in Arizona.
"This Zoom integration allows customers ease of mind during this pandemic," said Dawson. "If somebody who lives 50 miles away called me and asked for a free home estimate – as a business it doesn’t make sense to drive 100 miles without knowing the job is guaranteed."
Tamara Sankey, the owner of Atlanta, Georgia-based Luxury Disposal Services, also praised the solution.
"As we try to comply with social distancing during COVID-19, this new Zoom feature allowed us to continue to give great customer service while keeping our customers and technicians safe," Sankey told The Jerusalem Post.
"As a small business, Zoom allows us to be able to compete with the bigger brands, while offering a wonderful affordable price. Despite being affected by the shutdown, we are able to sustain ourselves by having the technology to continue to provide service to our clients."


Tags technology start-up Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annexation must be one part of a broader national security strategy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman 7 steps for the new Israeli government to take in the international arena By ASHER FREDMAN
Amotz Asa-El Good morning, Lebanon! By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus dating demands everyone become a matchmaker By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
2 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
3 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
4 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
5 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by