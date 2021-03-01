Israeli start-up secures $25m. for remote workforce management platform

Israeli tech start-up Atera secured $25 million in funding from K1 Investment Management in the company's most recent round of funding, Atera announced in a statement.The remote IT workforce management software company develops products that allow managers and IT professionals to monitor and run the operations of their organizations from afar, using one intuitive system.shift from office to remote work, IT professionals are typically becoming responsible not only for office technology but also that of the personal computers and home offices of dozens, and in some cases hundreds, of employees.Atera stands uniquely positioned to directly address this emerging issue as it becomes more prominent, and it intends to leverage the funding provided by K1 to help organizations around the globe sustain their transformations into a dispersed workforce.“The global pandemic has fundamentally altered the way businesses operate, and the department hit first, and hardest, was IT,” said Atera CEO and co-founder Gil Pekelman. "Unfortunately, the legacy IT management solutions on the market are clunky, costly, and unable to deliver the immediate business transformation our new reality demands from a remote workforce."“We’re proud to continue to help thousands of businesses navigate the new normal and are thrilled to reach even more with the financial backing from K1," he added. "With K1’s support, Atera will start a new phase of product innovation and global growth to assist more [management service providers] and companies in tackling these challenges."Amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the
Atera's marquee platform not only saves time on typically manual tasks, but it also enables businesses to get themselves up and running in minutes - cutting costs while expediting processes. The platform is also automated so it holds the ability to proactively identify and remedy problems within a company before it causes any disruption, by use of predictive insights winch analyze more than 40,000 data points per second 24/7."Since we began working with Atera, we've been able to do more for our clients in one day than what we had spent over a year implementing on other platforms," said Warwick Burns, owner of Warwick Data Solutions in Nashville, a company that has implemented Ateras solution within its organization. "In a single afternoon, my team is able to have a customer's entire office online and working remotely without needing to spend days on-site or installing individual components on each monitored device, allowing us to focus on servicing existing, and growing new, customer relationships," he explained."Atera's innovative approach to remote-first IT management is evidenced by its fast-paced growth with more than 6,000 customers in 75 countries," said Senior Vice President at K1 Roy Liao. "We are excited to partner with Atera as it continues to change the landscape of the MSP and IT industries, especially during unprecedented times of disruption to normal business operations. As Atera's platform expands, it will drive greater cost and time efficiencies for IT professionals and MSPs alike."