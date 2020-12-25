The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Israeli start-up to allow sports fans to watch 3D games in real time

The need for volumetric video has been amplified greatly this year by the coronavirus pandemic, which has left many fans aching to again experience live entertainment.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
DECEMBER 25, 2020 22:49
The stands are seen empty after the decision of the Saudi Ministry of Sports, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at King Saud University Stadium, in Riyadh (photo credit: REUTERS)
The stands are seen empty after the decision of the Saudi Ministry of Sports, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at King Saud University Stadium, in Riyadh
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli tech start-up IMD Technologies signed a joint agreement with British start-up Condense Reality to develop a system capable of creating and streaming volumetric video in real time, the company announced.
Until now, the tech - which captures volumetric video and allows users to move around the space being filmed and streamed and see it from any angle - required fixed studios with green screens and many precisely calibrated cameras to work.
While other volumetric video start-ups are already being used in various manners in the sports world today, no company has yet overcome the challenges of streaming live volumetric video.
IMDT has developed sensors capable of processing and streaming high-quality video and depth using artificial intelligence.
As part of the agreement, Condense Reality provide a program tool that creates volumetric videos using depth and video data, which IMDT's sensors provide.
Though the company is currently fixated mainly on the world of sports, the product aims to eventually revolutionize the way viewers watch all live entertainment, enabling them to watch holographic tabletop versions of live performances and move around the stadium using a variety of compatible VR headsets. 
In addition, the tech could also allow viewers to control the cameras on the on their television screens. Condense Reality CEO Nick Fellingham told sports website SVG Europe in November that “It may turn out that tabletop AR isn’t the thing that people really jump on and in fact what they want is to be able to control the cameras using an Xbox controller on a standard TV." 
"The way that would work is you can move your camera around, or set it to follow your favorite boxer, or rotate it around yourself so [it would be like you are] flying a virtual drone around the boxing match,” he explained.
However, before the technology can really be integrated into worldwide market, 5G mobile networks would need to become much more widely available. 

The need for volumetric video has been amplified greatly this year by the coronavirus pandemic, which has left many fans aching to again experience live entertainment.
In August, Condense Reality received nearly 1.5 million pounds in grant money from the 5G Create Project. In October, the company reported raising over 875 thousand additional punds in seed funding, announcing that it would ensure it be able to advance its R&D capabilities and commercialize its tech over the next 12 months.
According to Fellingham, "Our prototype, as of today, can capture two human beings and stream them in the format [of a tabletop sized hologram viewed using a smartphone].”


Tags startup sports israel tech virtual reality Artificial intelligence start-up Augmented reality
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Is the vaccine a light at the end of the coronavirus lockdown tunnel?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu cares about one thing and one thing only - himself

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Time to heal a sick political system

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's demands of Netanyahu are too little, too late

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

2020 hindsight – Israel’s year in review

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5

Hackers leak documents revealing China's coronavirus censorship

China flag

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by