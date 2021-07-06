Israeli startup wins Startup of the Year competition

Israeli startup Obie was declared the winner of an International competition hosted by Mediterranean Towers Ventures last month.

Mediterranean Tower Ventures is an investment company firm focused on investing in startups developing technological advancements which enhance the quality of life of the elderly.

Startup companies from all over the world signed up to participate in the competition, with the Israeli startup coming out on top ahead of four other finalists.

The competition was judged by both a professional panel of judges and a judging audience. The professional panel was headed by former Bank Hapoalim CEO Yair Seroussi.

Obie is an interactive game console startup which projects video games on any surface, designed to encourage physical activity among the elderly.

The startup company was presented at the competition by EyeClick CEO Ariel Almos.

"We are happy and excited to win this international competition, facing other extremely worthy candidates," said Almos.

"Our achievement is a testament to the hard work the company has put into the elderly community. This is just the beginning," he added.