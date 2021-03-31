The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli startup Zoomin raises $52 million in funding

Every technological enterprise that creates products produces a huge of content surrounding it. Zoomin helps companies make sense of it all in a timely and relevant manner, based on user experiences.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 31, 2021 05:26
Israel's Zoomin Team. (photo credit: TOMER JACOBSON)
Israel's Zoomin Team.
(photo credit: TOMER JACOBSON)
Zoomin, an Israeli startup company, has successfully raised $52 million in funding, piggybacking on its previous successful fundraising stint four months ago, the company announced on Tuesday. 
Every technological enterprise that creates products produces a huge of content surrounding it. Zoomin helps companies make sense of it all in a timely and relevant manner, based on user experiences. 
Zoomin is "transforming this trove of content into intuitive self-service experiences for customers. Its platform continuously ingests evolving product information from all sources and delivers the most relevant, personalized product answers to each user, wherever they need it," a press release explains. 
“This investment attests to the skyrocketing demand among companies across industries – spanning hardware and software, financial services, healthcare and even fast-food – to provide a seamless, intuitive product content experience to their customers,” Gal Oron, Zoomin's CEO, said. 
Zoomin CEO Gal Oron. (Credit: ZOOMIN)Zoomin CEO Gal Oron. (Credit: ZOOMIN)
General Atlantic shared their excitement. "We pride ourselves on identifying category builders and growth-oriented disruptors, and view Zoomin as a natural fit given those priorities,” said Alex Crisses, the managing director at General Atlantic. 
The funds were secured within General Atlantic's Series C round, with the goal of speeding up the growth of the companies. 
General Atlantic is a global growth equity firm that locates and supports fledgling companies. 
Other Israeli startup companies have found success with the investment facilitated by Series C. Last week, Israeli cybersecurity company Orca Security raised $210 million in funds, while Tel Aviv-based crypto infrastructure company Fireblocks raised $133 million. 
Returning investors of Zoomin include Salesforce Ventures and Viola Growth. 
The procurement of funds signals Zoomin's increasing relevancy on the market. 
This heightened relevancy is reflected in their customer-base increase: in 2020, their number of customers more than doubled. 
Zoomin's future looks bright. “We look forward to partnering with and supporting Zoomin as they continue to innovate the way that customers experience crucial enterprise product content," said Gary Reiner, an operating partner at General Atlantic. 
Zev Stub contributed to this report. 


