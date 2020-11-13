Israeli tech company puts music in your ears without headphones or chips

While other major companies, such as Sony and the Elon Musk-owned Neuralink, have attempted to create alternatives to the traditional headphones, Noveto said they have created the first non-physical music experience via the SoundBeamer 1.0 speaker.With the use of a 3D sensing module that locates the ears and directs ultrasonic waves, Noveto's speaker creates small bubbles of 360-degree sound aimed toward the place headphones or earphones would typically go.

Nevertheless, this is not a surefire solution to cancelling out all external noises, but rather a highly focused music listening experience. As a bonus of Noveto's product, they said that the device will allow someone to have the individual listening experience while not missing important phone calls or other events, which is more inherent with headphones.

On the other hand, the product is geared toward home entertainment and not fitting for public spaces, like a bus, since it is still a speaker.

Noveto said that their product should be available for purchase by December 2021.

