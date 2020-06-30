The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Israeli unicorn monday.com launches pioneering tool to build custom app

While not specifically created for the purpose of remote working, many of the company’s tools were reoriented towards this need as countries imposed lockdowns to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JUNE 30, 2020 12:44
Staff at monday.com's Tel Aviv headquarters (photo credit: SHLOMI YOSEF)
Staff at monday.com's Tel Aviv headquarters
(photo credit: SHLOMI YOSEF)
Israeli company monday.com, a leader in project management platforms in the world and one of the country’s most valuable startups, launched a new tool to build custom applications on Tuesday.
Established in 2012, monday.com, is currently estimated to be worth about $2 billion according to the business magazine Calcalist. It provides products to manage workflows and teams, offering tools to track and monitor projects and sales, marketing campaigns, workers recruitment and more. It boasts over 100,000 customers in 180 countries,
While not specifically created for the purpose of remote working, many of the company’s tools were reoriented towards this need as countries all over the world imposed lockdowns to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Since the beginning of the emergency, the company has experienced a 37% increase in registrations.
“Monday is a work operating system that aims to help any team from any vertical to achieve their goals and to cooperate better together,” Tal Haramati, monday.com’s tech lead, told The Jerusalem Post. “The fact that so many teams are using us for so many different purposes is both our biggest opportunity and our biggest challenge.”
If in the past few years the company has therefore worked to build the infrastructures to offer their customers a wide range of instruments, with their new Apps Framework, every developer will be able to create their own building blocks, integrate new tools and applications, produce new personalized visualization modes and therefore completely tailor the service to any specific need.
“This way we hope to provide our current and future clients with additional value to fulfill their targets,” Haramati added. “All developers now have the same possibilities of our internal ones. Moreover, also people who are not as tech savvy can enjoy this new approach both by accessing what programmers achieve and by employing someone to craft a specific product for them.”
In the future, apps created for the general public of the company’s users will be offered through a marketplace in the platform, which is going to be launched later in the year.
monday.com platform (Credit: Courtesy of monday.com)monday.com platform (Credit: Courtesy of monday.com)
“Speaking as a developer, this is the dream!” Roy Mann, co-founder and CEO of monday.com said in a press release. “The Framework eliminates any friction and heavy lifting from building an App and as a worker, knowing that any additional functionality or integration can be built on the monday.com platform is deeply empowering. We can't wait to see the different building blocks people will build and the different ways customers will use them.”
The new Apps Framework was tested in the past few weeks by Monday.com R&D teams and then during a workshop with selected partners and clients, including KPMG, Synolia, Cloud Concept, and JT׳s Cloud.
In conjunction with the new tool, on Tuesday the company also launched a contest for developers to create the app of their dream under three different categories, for public use, for the private use of a specific team, and targeted for NGOs.
In addition, all monday.com users have been invited to submit their ideas for apps to inspire their development. The company has pledged to donate $100 for each idea received to a list of several NGOs which is partnering with.



Tags Israel hi-tech app
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Our leaders need to stop behaving like children and act responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Yuval Cherlow The ethics of firing in the time of coronavirus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Trump, Kushner deserve better from Israel – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by