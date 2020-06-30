Israeli unicorn monday.com launches pioneering tool to build custom app

Israeli company monday.com, a leader in project management platforms in the world and one of the country’s most valuable startups, launched a new tool to build custom applications on Tuesday.Established in 2012, monday.com, is currently estimated to be worth about $2 billion according to the business magazine Calcalist. It provides products to manage workflows and teams, offering tools to track and monitor projects and sales, marketing campaigns, workers recruitment and more. It boasts over 100,000 customers in 180 countries, While not specifically created for the purpose of remote working, many of the company’s tools were reoriented towards this need as countries all over the world imposed lockdowns to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Since the beginning of the emergency, the company has experienced a 37% increase in registrations.“Monday is a work operating system that aims to help any team from any vertical to achieve their goals and to cooperate better together,” Tal Haramati, monday.com’s tech lead, told The Jerusalem Post. “The fact that so many teams are using us for so many different purposes is both our biggest opportunity and our biggest challenge.”If in the past few years the company has therefore worked to build the infrastructures to offer their customers a wide range of instruments, with their new Apps Framework, every developer will be able to create their own building blocks, integrate new tools and applications, produce new personalized visualization modes and therefore completely tailor the service to any specific need.“This way we hope to provide our current and future clients with additional value to fulfill their targets,” Haramati added. “All developers now have the same possibilities of our internal ones. Moreover, also people who are not as tech savvy can enjoy this new approach both by accessing what programmers achieve and by employing someone to craft a specific product for them.”In the future, apps created for the general public of the company’s users will be offered through a marketplace in the platform, which is going to be launched later in the year. “Speaking as a developer, this is the dream!” Roy Mann, co-founder and CEO of monday.com said in a press release. “The Framework eliminates any friction and heavy lifting from building an App and as a worker, knowing that any additional functionality or integration can be built on the monday.com platform is deeply empowering. We can't wait to see the different building blocks people will build and the different ways customers will use them.”The new Apps Framework was tested in the past few weeks by Monday.com R&D teams and then during a workshop with selected partners and clients, including KPMG, Synolia, Cloud Concept, and JT׳s Cloud.In conjunction with the new tool, on Tuesday the company also launched a contest for developers to create the app of their dream under three different categories, for public use, for the private use of a specific team, and targeted for NGOs.In addition, all monday.com users have been invited to submit their ideas for apps to inspire their development. The company has pledged to donate $100 for each idea received to a list of several NGOs which is partnering with.