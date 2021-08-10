The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel's hi-tech sector is unphased by talk of COVID lockdown

As the government debates imposing a fourth lockdown, the hi-tech world is planning to continue as normal, stating that over the past year they have become equipped to work from anywhere, if needed.

By ZEV STUB  
AUGUST 10, 2021 14:27
The empty roads in Tel Aviv on March 17, 2020. The government ordered all bars, restaurants and malls to close in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Most people have started to work from home. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
The empty roads in Tel Aviv on March 17, 2020. The government ordered all bars, restaurants and malls to close in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Most people have started to work from home.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
While Israel's government debates imposing a new lockdown in order to tamp down on rising coronavirus infection figures, it's business as usual in Israel's hi-tech sector.
Israel registered over 6,000 cases on Monday, marking the highest number since the peak of the pandemic in February. There is increasing talk of a fourth lockdown to be implemented in September, during the holiday season. However, many say that such a measure is unnecessary, and would harm the country's economic recovery.
Job vacancy data provided by the JobMaster website shows a strong rise in positions available in August. Job listings for customer service and logistics jobs rose by more than 40% in August from the month before. Positions in financial fields rose 35%, and those in programming, engineering and sales rose about 20% over the month, according to the site.
(L-R) JobMaster CEO Natan Levi; Anima CEO Avishay Cohen; and Sarona Partners CEO Toot Shani (Credit: YAEL TZUR/COURTESY)(L-R) JobMaster CEO Natan Levi; Anima CEO Avishay Cohen; and Sarona Partners CEO Toot Shani (Credit: YAEL TZUR/COURTESY)
 
"The data over the past month indicates that the labor market remains indifferent to the rise in the Corona indices and the possibility of a fourth closure," said JobMaster CEO Natan Levi. "People are consuming, vacationing, shopping and dining, and the trend is no different outside the consumer industries. Many employers, especially medium and large ones, have a large number of vacancies available, so even if there is a temporary closure, they still have high employee demand. Employers are focused on making sure they have enough staff to maintain their current operations."
"It is important to understand that after a year of coronavirus, many employers have developed digital marketing and sales channels so that they are more prepared for a fourth closure," Levi added. They believe that even if there is a closure, they will need employees."
However, Levi noted, there is a tendency for employees to wait until after the holidays to find work. "We continue to see a gradual and hesitant return by potential job candidates back into the labor market. It seems that some, especially those living at home with their parents, prefer to wait until the end of the summer months and the holiday season."
Avishay Cohen, CEO and founder of product design automation platform Anima, said his company won't need to make any adjustments if a lockdown is declared.
"If there is a fourth closure, from an organizational point of view we are well-rehearsed," Cohen said. "We work remotely with the option to come to the offices. Each employee has a work area with a screen, table and chair that we sent them at the beginning of the first closure. We have staff meetings at the beginning of each day, and we communicate via Slack and Zoom. Every Thursday we have a social call, and to make sure their sugar levels don't go down, all the workers get ice cream or beers delivered to their homes."
Virtually no one in the hi-tech world is doing anything to try to anticipate a closure, said Toot Shani, CEO and Founder of the Sarona Partners group. "Most companies are now structured so that they can work from anywhere if needed," Shani said. "There hasn't been any slowdown in hiring, and work is continuing as usual."
Shani, like many, said she thinks a government lockdown would be very excessive. "The government is completely detached from the private sector on this," she said. I don't think a fourth closure would help. The market is tired. Just let the economy keep working."


