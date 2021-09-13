The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Israel's Kape acquires ExpressVPN in massive $936m. acquisition

The acquisition is one of the largest ever made by an Israeli hi-tech company of a foreign company.

By ZEV STUB  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 18:48
A hooded man holds a laptop computer as a blue screen with an exclamation mark is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
A hooded man holds a laptop computer as a blue screen with an exclamation mark is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Israeli-founded Kape Technologies said Monday it acquired ExpressVPN for $936 million to become one of the world’s leading players in the consumer market for digital security and privacy solutions.
The acquisition is one of the largest ever made of a foreign company by an Israeli hi-tech one.
With a combined six million paying customers, Kape will become the Israeli hi-tech company with the largest number of customers, ahead of Wix, which has about four million customers, the company noted.
Kape, founded in 2010 by businessman Teddy Sagi without any venture capital investment, is traded on the London Stock Exchange. The company has previously stated its intention to become a leading global player in the privacy market.
The acquisition significantly strengthens Kape’s ability to implement its strategic goals, expanding its global customer base, increasing customer value, expanding marketing capabilities, leveraging its customer acquisition platform, growing the company through acquisitions and expanding its product portfolio, the company said.
“The acquisition of ExpressVPN allows us to place Kape at the forefront of delivering the most innovative security and privacy solutions to all consumers around the world, and will allow consumers to regain control of their digital identity and life,” said Kape CEO Ido Erlichman.
A CYBER hotline facility, part of Israel’s hi-tech innovative sector (credit: REUTERS)A CYBER hotline facility, part of Israel’s hi-tech innovative sector (credit: REUTERS)
The company has been on a buying spree lately. In March, it acquired Tel Aviv-based privacy and security content company Webselenese for $149m. and bought US digital privacy company PIA for $128m. in late 2019.
Following the acquisition, Kape will move to its new Israeli offices in the Azrieli City building in Tel Aviv. The company will now employ 720 people worldwide.


Tags hi-tech VPN acquisition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gilboa Prison fiasco necessitates an in-depth investigation - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Should Kevin McCarthy be Speaker of the House? - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Three women shaking up Israeli politics: Shaked, Shasha-Biton, Zandberg

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by