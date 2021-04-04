The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Israel’s SOSA helps Canada start-ups move into US

TECH TALK

By ARIEL SHAPIRA  
APRIL 4, 2021 20:43
UZI SCHEFFER (photo credit: TAL SHAHAR)
UZI SCHEFFER
(photo credit: TAL SHAHAR)
SOSA is collaborating with the Canadian Technology Accelerator to help promising cyber companies make their mark in the US.
Cybersecurity has been a hot topic since the ‘70s, well before the various forms of hacks we know of today. The earliest cyber crimes were conducted against governments and militaries. The commercial availability of computers brought on the rise of computer worms, which infect machine after machine, and malicious viruses that crippled email systems worldwide.
From then, each decade brought a new wave of cyber criminals and cyber attacks. The rise in digital devices, applications, and connectivity created new grounds for cyber criminals to play on. The attacks themselves come at a cost. Cybersecurity Ventures projected cyber attacks to have caused $6 trillion in damages, and that is only with reported numbers.
No one is exempt from cyber crimes. Cyber criminals go after individuals, small businesses and educational facilities just as they target large corporations. A study from the Cybersecure Policy Exchange revealed 57% of Canadians reported being victims of cyber crimes. The Canadian government reports in its cybersecurity strategy that small and medium organizations represent 71% of data breach victims. In most cases, these organizations also tend to be less equipped to deal with cybersecurity risks. These alarming numbers – that are likely to go up in the increasingly digital post-pandemic world – received national attention and sparked the demand for a stronger and better-equipped digital economy.
The Canadian Technology Accelerator Program (CTA) is making strides in supporting the international scale-up of high-potential Canadian cyber firms in cybersecurity. The CTA also supports promising companies in the information communication technologies, life sciences, and cleantech sectors. The CTA recently made headlines in collaboration with Israel’s very own global innovation company, SOSA.
The Tel Aviv-based SOSA develops cross-vertical open innovation programs and relationships within the global tech ecosystem. SOSA’s Innovation Centers in Tel Aviv, New York, and London support the open innovation programs and serve as a meeting place for governments, corporations, and tech entrepreneurs. SOSA’s partners include multinational corporations, such as HP, SwissRe, RBC, Siemens, Rafael, Tokio Marine and governmental entities, such as the NYC Economic Development Corporation, the Australian Government and the Basque Government.
SOSA recently announced its second year of partnership with the CTA to launch the next CTA Cybersecurity, Privacy & Compliance Virtual Program in New York. Through this extended partnership, seven cutting-edge Canadian cyber start-ups will be able to immerse themselves in New York’s tech cyber ecosystem for 11 weeks, and become equipped with the tools needed to expand into the US market.
In addition to making strides in cybersecurity in the Israeli tech scene and New York City, as well as creating impact for Canada, SOSA also made its mark in London. The London branch of SOSA is in partnership with Plexal, an innovation center and coworking space, to support a range of technology verticals, with cybersecurity as a strong point of collaboration.
It’s safe to say Israeli companies know how to make a splash in the cyber realm – it’s all in the data. As stated by Yigal Unna, the director-general of the National Cyber Directorate, about 29% of the world’s cyber investments are made in Israel. There are over 540 cyber firms in Israel, and that doesn’t include companies outside of Israel that were founded by Israelis. Israeli exports in the field of cyber defense stood at $6.5 billion in 2019, and it is estimated that along with the cyber-offense field, Israel’s exports of cyber technologies amount to some $10b. a year. Israel is a true superpower in cyberspace, and it’s powers are being shared with the world to combat cybercrimes.
The US and Canada have a history of working closely to make significant contributions to international efforts in cyberspace. Global Affairs, the Canadian government’s international strategic framework for cyberspace, allows Canada to enhance its cooperation with the US as it further implements its cyber security strategy. 


Tags Israel United States canada hi-tech cyber security israel cyber security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel should be wary of Turkey - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Passover: Looking back and moving on

 By DAVID WOLPE
JJ Sussman

The ability to end the Haredi-secular conflict is within us - opinion

 By JJ SUSSMAN
ALAN BAKER

Biden's Israeli-Palestinian reset is premature, ill-advised - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Hannah Brown

A look back at the year of autism, COVID-19 - opinion

 By HANNAH BROWN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

Suez Canal Crisis: Ship blocking canal may be due to human error

Ever Given container ship is pictured in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 26, 2021. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
5

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by