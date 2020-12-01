Kramer Signs Gulf-area distribution agreement

Kramer, a developer of professional audio-video hardware and software solutions, has signed a strategic distribution agreement with ABCOM Distribution LLC – part of the Almoe Group and considered to be one of the leading electronics and IT groups in the Gulf Area. ABCOM will serve as Kramer’s exclusive distributor in the UAE and will also operate throughout the Gulf States. Kramer’s products will be marketed alongside leading international brands, such as Sony, Hitachi, Brother and more. The agreement is expected to yield millions of dollars in revenue over the next 3 years.

This transaction developed in light of the September 2020 normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE . Prior to the agreement, trade, travel and even telephone communication restrictions were in place between the countries. Now, under the agreement, ABCOM has undertaken to purchase Kramer’s video and audio distribution, management and control products for integration in educational facilities, corporates, governmental institutions and more.

Kramer, an Israeli company, is among the global industry leaders in developing and marketing software and hardware based solutions for professional audio-video distribution, management and control. The company markets its products in ~60 countries around the world, via 20 Kramer offices and dozens of distributors worldwide. The company’s product line consists of over 1,000 products, all developed in Israel and many based on international patents. The company has been developing innovative hardware and software integrated products for the Pro AV industry for four decades, providing solutions for applications such as hybrid learning, smart meeting rooms, monitoring and control centers and video walls. Kramer’s technology is at the forefront of the shift to remote learning and it is implemented in many leading high schools and academic institutions in Israel and around the world.

Itzhak Bambagi, CEO - Kramer Electronics: “These are significant days that mark important changes and we are proud to take the lead and join forces with ABCOM in order to provide customers in the UAE with access to our innovations. The world has experienced a shift in audio-visual usage over the last eight months, as hybrid work methods and combined learning techniques have gained momentum. Our technologies enable us to uphold our current way of working, learning and socializing. Our software, monitoring and control solutions bridge the gap between traditional Pro AV and IT, aiming to create quality audiovisual communications, securely and flexibly, and to develop business opportunities that will change the rules of the game in the region”.

Pradeep Kumar, General Manager Abcom Distribution: “Israel has a global reputation as the source for developing leading technological solutions and we are proud to be the first to introduce Kramer’s products to the professional audio-visual and IT markets in the UAE. This agreement embodies new business opportunities and will enable us to apply smart solutions in order to respond to the rapid changes needed in the market”.

Following the agreement, Kramer will showcase its technology for the first time at GITEX Technology Week, scheduled December 6-10 at the Dubai World Trade Center (Booth H4-C1).

