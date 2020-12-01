The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Kramer Signs Gulf-area distribution agreement

Kramer will showcase its offering at GITEX Technology Week at the Dubai World Trade Center on December 6th-10th.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 1, 2020 16:52
Itzhak Bambagi, CEO - Kramer Electronics (photo credit: Courtesy)
Itzhak Bambagi, CEO - Kramer Electronics
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Kramer, a developer of professional audio-video hardware and software solutions, has signed a strategic distribution agreement with ABCOM Distribution LLC – part of the Almoe Group and considered to be one of the leading electronics and IT groups in the Gulf Area. ABCOM will serve as Kramer’s exclusive distributor in the UAE and will also operate throughout the Gulf States. Kramer’s products will be marketed alongside leading international brands, such as Sony, Hitachi, Brother and more. The agreement is expected to yield millions of dollars in revenue over the next 3 years.
This transaction developed in light of the September 2020 normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE. Prior to the agreement, trade, travel and even telephone communication restrictions were in place between the countries. Now, under the agreement, ABCOM has undertaken to purchase Kramer’s video and audio distribution, management and control products for integration in educational facilities, corporates, governmental institutions and more.
Kramer, an Israeli company, is among the global industry leaders in developing and marketing software and hardware based solutions for professional audio-video distribution,  management and control. The company markets its products in ~60 countries around the world, via 20 Kramer offices and dozens of distributors worldwide. The company’s product line consists of over 1,000 products, all developed in Israel and many based on international patents. The company has been developing innovative hardware and software integrated products for the Pro AV industry for four decades, providing solutions for applications such as hybrid learning, smart meeting rooms, monitoring and control centers and video walls. Kramer’s technology is at the forefront of the shift to remote learning and it is implemented in many leading high schools and academic institutions in Israel and around the world.
Itzhak Bambagi, CEO - Kramer Electronics: “These are significant days that mark important changes and we are proud to take the lead and join forces with ABCOM in order to provide customers in the UAE with access to our innovations. The world has experienced a shift in audio-visual usage over the last eight months, as hybrid work methods and combined learning techniques have gained momentum. Our technologies enable us to uphold our current way of working, learning and socializing. Our software, monitoring and control solutions bridge the gap between traditional Pro AV and IT, aiming to create quality audiovisual communications, securely and flexibly, and to develop business opportunities that will change the rules of the game in the region”.
Pradeep Kumar, General Manager Abcom Distribution: “Israel has a global reputation as the source for developing leading technological solutions and we are proud to be the first to introduce Kramer’s products to the professional audio-visual and IT markets in the UAE. This agreement embodies new business opportunities and will enable us to apply smart solutions in order to respond to the rapid changes needed in the market”.
Following the agreement, Kramer will showcase its technology for the first time at GITEX Technology Week, scheduled December 6-10 at the Dubai World Trade Center (Booth H4-C1). 


Tags UAE Israel Israel-UAE peace agreement UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A third COVID-19 lockdown for Israel is unavoidable now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak It's time to end the farce of this government By JEFF BARAK
Gilad Erdan UN must recognize Jewish refugees from Arab countries – opinion By GILAD ERDAN
Avraham Avi-Hai Naftali Bennett: From rookie to national leader By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by