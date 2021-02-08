The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Leadspace raises $46 million in Growth Funding, welcomes new CEO

"The company has added an impressive roster of new clients — including Salesforce, American Express, and Zoom — to establish its leadership in the category."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 8, 2021 05:37
Alex Yoder and Erel Margalit (photo credit: Courtesy)
Alex Yoder and Erel Margalit
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Funding and fresh leadership: Leadspace, a data software company has raised $46 million in growth funding through the Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), making the company a front runner in the Customer Data Platform (CDP) market.
The company is, in the meantime, welcoming its new chief executive officer, Alex Yoder, who will bring over 20 years of experience as a leader in technology, Business-to-Business (B2B), and Software as a service (SaaS).

Leadspace mainly works with top enterprises to unify and activate their B2B data, giving them a source of truth that powers their sales and marketing efforts. 
The company, which is estimated to generate $2.4 billion in 2020, and expand to $10.3 billion by 2025, is planning to use the funding to expand the team in both Israel and the US to keep up with the increased demand they’ve seen in the last year.

Yoder had previously led growing companies like WebTrends, Ebiquity, and Trueffect, where he built strong teams and implemented transformational strategies, running businesses that spanned $20 million to $150 million in revenue.
AI is hot. CDP is hot. B2B tech is hot,” said Yoder, explaining that “Leadspace brings all three of these elements together in a best-in-class platform that is fueling some of the biggest B2B marketing and sales teams on the planet." 
Yoder continued, "I’m extremely excited about working with this innovative team and our excellent customers to expand our B2B CDP category leadership as we get these tools in the hands of more B2B growth teams.”
Leadspace has also announced that JVP Founder and Executive Chairman, Erel Margalit, will serve as Chairman of the Board for the company. Margalit has led investments including CyberArk Software, QLIK Technologies and Cogent Communications, among others.
“We believe that Alex Yoder can take the business to the next level as Leadspace becomes the single source of truth for B2B data," said Margalit
“Leadspace – through its revolutionary AI platform – is changing the way enterprises manage their internal and external customer data. In the coming years, enterprise CDP will be established as a new category, using AI to obtain the true identity, title and roles of companies and individuals, creating true added value for clients," he continued. 
"The company has added an impressive roster of new clients — including Salesforce, American Express, and Zoom — to establish its leadership in the category. Building on the company’s technological center of excellence based in Israel, Leadspace will now augment its business leadership in the US."
As customers demand more personalized and consistent experiences with brands across channels, many companies struggle to manage the raw data they have in unintelligent engagement systems.
As a recognized leader in the Forrester New Wave: B2B Customer Data Platforms report, Leadspace is the only independent vendor in the space with a truly data-agnostic, AI-driven, and channel-agnostic solution.
“B2B teams have been struggling with fundamental data quality problems for years,” said Amnon Mishor, Leadspace Founder and CTO. 
“Many companies are using old methods and haven’t made enough progress toward fulfilling the promise of AI and modern technology. Our team has worked with some of the biggest B2B companies in the world to build a leading platform that addresses many of their challenges through a source of truth for customer data. 


Tags Israel business fundraising
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End of third lockdown in Israel: where do we go from here?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by