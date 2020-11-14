Maariv Annual Business Summit

Industry leaders look to the future





Special television broadcast

Due to the novel coronavirus, this year's upcoming business summit will be shared through a special TV broadcast on November 26. Hosted by well-known media personality Karen Marciano, participants will discuss: economic innovation, how the mortgage industry is expected to change in the next decade, consumer awareness in the age of social networks, the online shopping revolution, higher education and more. Every year, The Jerusalem Post Group holds a series of top-tier events to educate and ignite our readers and the world. These conferences, which draw Israeli and international media coverage, bring together senior economists, decision-makers, government officials, business people and other experts from the worlds of academia, medicine, security and the media.Due to the novel coronavirus, this year's upcoming business summit will be shared through a special TV broadcast on November 26. Hosted by well-known media personality Karen Marciano, participants will discuss: economic innovation, how the mortgage industry is expected to change in the next decade, consumer awareness in the age of social networks, the online shopping revolution, higher education and more.



Opening Remarks

Channel 12 Economics Editor Karen Marciano

One-on-One

Kulanu Faction Chairwoman and Chairwoman of the Knesset Coronavirus Committee Yifat Shasha-Bitton (Likud) in conversation with Maariv Analyst Ben Caspit

One-on-One

Bank of Jerusalem Chairman of the Board Zeev Nahari in conversation with Maariv Economic Correspondent Yehuda Sharoni

One-on-One

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel in conversation with Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz

One-on-One

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert in conversation with Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz





One-on-One

Rechat Israel CEO Michael Meixner in conversation with Communications Specialist Karen Ozen

One-on-One

Chairman and Founder of Adva Dr. Ohad Karnieli in conversation with Maariv Economic Correspondent Yehuda Sharoni

Communications Panel

Channel 12 Economics Editor Karen Marciano (moderator) with the participation of HOT CEO Tal Granot

One-on-One

Zoom’s Head of International and Partner Marketing Derek Pando in conversation with Jerusalem Post News Editor Maayan Hoffman

Innovation as an Engine of Growth - Exposure to New Technologies in the Fields of Economics and Fintech

Maariv Economic Correspondent Yehuda Sharoni (moderator) with the participation of Hebrew University Prof. Uri Hefetz, Adv. Adi Chen and IDC Herzliya Fellow Liraz Margalit

One-on-One

MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) in conversation with Maariv Analyst Ben Caspit

Ted Talk

Bank of Jerusalem CEO Gil Topaz



One-on-One

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid in conversation with Maariv Analyst Ben Caspit

Education in the Coronavirus Era - An Opportunity to Think Out-of-the-Box

Communications Specialist Karen Ozen (moderator) featuring Chegg Inc. Vice President and General Manager Shahaf Shakuf

Strategy - Identifying Growth Opportunities in a Time of Chaos

Maariv Economic Correspondent Yehuda Sharoni (moderator) with applied anthropologist Tamir Leon, CEO at Frish Strategic Consulting Ltd. Ayelet Frish, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at Netivei Israel Hilla Haddad and Strategic Consultant Ruth Wasserman Lande

Changing Consumer Trends and Preferences - Making Consumer Decisions in a Time of Uncertainty

Channel 12 Economics Editor Karen Marciano (moderator) with Co-CEO of 10bis Nurit Shaked, Israel Hotel Association president Amir Hayek and Israeli Chef Omer Miller





Panel of the “Detached”

Lahav President Roee Cohen in conversation with Media Personality Judy Shalom Nir-Mozes

One-on-One

MK Naftali Bennett in conversation with Maariv Analyst Ben Caspit