Maariv Annual Business Summit: Industry leaders look to the future

The Jerusalem Post Group is proud to present the 2020 Maariv business summit

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 14, 2020 11:12
Night falls over Beersheba's city center, which is quickly becoming a hi-tech hub for Israel (photo credit: BEERSHEBA MUNICIPALITY)
Night falls over Beersheba’s city center, which is quickly becoming a hi-tech hub for Israel
(photo credit: BEERSHEBA MUNICIPALITY)

Maariv Annual Business Summit
Industry leaders look to the future


Special television broadcast
November 26, 2020 
View event (in Hebrew) >>
Every year, The Jerusalem Post Group holds a series of top-tier events to educate and ignite our readers and the world. These conferences, which draw Israeli and international media coverage, bring together senior economists, decision-makers, government officials, business people and other experts from the worlds of academia, medicine, security and the media.
Due to the novel coronavirus, this year's upcoming business summit will be shared through a special TV broadcast on November 26. Hosted by well-known media personality Karen Marciano, participants will discuss: economic innovation, how the mortgage industry is expected to change in the next decade, consumer awareness in the age of social networks, the online shopping revolution, higher education and more.

Opening Remarks
Channel 12 Economics Editor Karen Marciano
One-on-One
Kulanu Faction Chairwoman and Chairwoman of the Knesset Coronavirus Committee Yifat Shasha-Bitton (Likud) in conversation with Maariv Analyst Ben Caspit
One-on-One
Bank of Jerusalem Chairman of the Board Zeev Nahari in conversation with Maariv Economic Correspondent Yehuda Sharoni
One-on-One
Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel in conversation with Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz
One-on-One
Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert in conversation with Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz

One-on-One
Rechat Israel CEO Michael Meixner in conversation with Communications Specialist Karen Ozen
One-on-One
Chairman and Founder of Adva Dr. Ohad Karnieli in conversation with Maariv Economic Correspondent Yehuda Sharoni
Communications Panel
Channel 12 Economics Editor Karen Marciano (moderator) with the participation of HOT CEO Tal Granot
One-on-One
Zoom’s Head of International and Partner Marketing Derek Pando in conversation with Jerusalem Post News Editor Maayan Hoffman
Innovation as an Engine of Growth - Exposure to New Technologies in the Fields of Economics and Fintech
Maariv Economic Correspondent Yehuda Sharoni (moderator) with the participation of Hebrew University Prof. Uri Hefetz, Adv. Adi Chen and IDC Herzliya Fellow Liraz Margalit
One-on-One
MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) in conversation with Maariv Analyst Ben Caspit
Ted Talk
Bank of Jerusalem CEO Gil Topaz 
 
One-on-One
Opposition Leader Yair Lapid in conversation with Maariv Analyst Ben Caspit
Education in the Coronavirus Era - An Opportunity to Think Out-of-the-Box
Communications Specialist Karen Ozen (moderator) featuring Chegg Inc. Vice President and General Manager Shahaf Shakuf 
Strategy - Identifying Growth Opportunities in a Time of Chaos
Maariv Economic Correspondent Yehuda Sharoni (moderator) with applied anthropologist Tamir Leon, CEO at Frish Strategic Consulting Ltd. Ayelet Frish, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at Netivei Israel Hilla Haddad and Strategic Consultant Ruth Wasserman Lande
Changing Consumer Trends and Preferences - Making Consumer Decisions in a Time of Uncertainty
Channel 12 Economics Editor Karen Marciano (moderator) with Co-CEO of 10bis Nurit Shaked, Israel Hotel Association president Amir Hayek and Israeli Chef Omer Miller 

Panel of the “Detached”
Lahav President Roee Cohen in conversation with Media Personality Judy Shalom Nir-Mozes
One-on-One
MK Naftali Bennett in conversation with Maariv Analyst Ben Caspit


Tags business economics Maariv Conference
