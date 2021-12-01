The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Make My Day raises $4.3m. to boost charging optimization solutions

The investment is the latest from Chevron’s $300m. Future Energy Fund II, which focuses on innovation with a potential to play a critical role in the future energy system.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 1, 2021 21:54
MAKE MY DAY cofounders Nisan Katz (right) and Cnaan Aviv. (photo credit: Make My Day)
MAKE MY DAY cofounders Nisan Katz (right) and Cnaan Aviv.
(photo credit: Make My Day)
Make My Day has completed a $4.3 million investment round, led by Capital Nature Investment Firm from Israel, along with Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV), United Kingdom-based CBG and Next Gear Ventures of Israel. CTV’s investment marks Chevron’s first in an Israeli start-up.
Make My Day, founded by Nisan Katz and Cnaan Aviv, operates in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, which is experiencing exponential growth around the world. The company provides smart software solutions that are designed to help EV drivers and fleets more efficiently manage their charging needs. In Europe and Israel, the company presently serves B2B customers such as commercial fleets and charging station networks and plans to enter the US market in 2022.
The investment is the latest from Chevron’s $300m. Future Energy Fund II, which focuses on innovation with a potential to play a critical role in the future energy system.
“Make My Day has the potential to provide smart route planning to tackle challenges that many electric vehicle drivers face,” said Barbara Burger, vice president of innovation and president of technology ventures at Chevron. “The ability to increase efficiencies by customizing charging plans based on infrastructure and travel routines has the potential to provide a more seamless operating experience for EV drivers and fleet owners. Make My Day fits into the focus of our Future Energy Fund II, which includes industrial decarbonization, emerging mobility, energy decentralization and the growing circular economy.”
Jeff Ewing, Managing Director of Chevron Mediterranean Ltd, added, “This is the first investment for Chevron Technology Ventures in an Israeli start-up, and underscores the importance Chevron places on partnering with local technology communities. We believe Israeli innovation can create new opportunities for Chevron as we advance to a lower-carbon future.”


Tags Money investment electric cars
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must work to rein in Iran's nuclear ambitions - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is lying about global attendance at Miss Universe - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Zalman Shoval

Israel's government lacks a 'grand strategy' - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Israeli military readying for 'Plan B' if Iran nuclear talks fail

IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by