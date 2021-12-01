Make My Day raises $4.3m. to boost charging optimization solutions

Make My Day has completed a $4.3 million investment round, led by Capital Nature Investment Firm from Israel, along with Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV), United Kingdom-based CBG and Next Gear Ventures of Israel. CTV’s investment marks Chevron’s first in an Israeli start-up.

Make My Day, founded by Nisan Katz and Cnaan Aviv, operates in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, which is experiencing exponential growth around the world. The company provides smart software solutions that are designed to help EV drivers and fleets more efficiently manage their charging needs. In Europe and Israel, the company presently serves B2B customers such as commercial fleets and charging station networks and plans to enter the US market in 2022.

The investment is the latest from Chevron’s $300m. Future Energy Fund II, which focuses on innovation with a potential to play a critical role in the future energy system.

“Make My Day has the potential to provide smart route planning to tackle challenges that many electric vehicle drivers face,” said Barbara Burger, vice president of innovation and president of technology ventures at Chevron. “The ability to increase efficiencies by customizing charging plans based on infrastructure and travel routines has the potential to provide a more seamless operating experience for EV drivers and fleet owners. Make My Day fits into the focus of our Future Energy Fund II, which includes industrial decarbonization, emerging mobility, energy decentralization and the growing circular economy.”

Jeff Ewing, Managing Director of Chevron Mediterranean Ltd, added, “This is the first investment for Chevron Technology Ventures in an Israeli start-up, and underscores the importance Chevron places on partnering with local technology communities. We believe Israeli innovation can create new opportunities for Chevron as we advance to a lower-carbon future.”