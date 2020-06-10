MigVax appoints former Teva, Check Point VP as chairman of the board

Israeli company MigVax, which is currently working on an Israeli coronavirus vaccine project, appointed Eyal Desheh as their new chairman of its board of directors.MigVax, which is an affiliate of the Migal Galilee Research Institute, is one of Israel's leading efforts in attempting to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus outbreak. The vaccine, known as MigVax-101, is based on prior reseach by the research institute in developing a vaccine for Infectious Bronchitus Virus (IBV), whihc as an avian coronavirus. MigVax is hoping to adapt, manufacture and commercialize this vaccine for human viruses, such as the novel coronavirus. Desheh, who also serves as chairman of the board of Isracard since 2017, has previously served as executive vice president and CFO for both Teva Pharmaceuticals and Check Point Software Technologies.“I am very happy to join this global effort to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic which has devastated our world by creating a severe health and economic crisis,” Desheh said in a statement.“An amazing and talented team of scientists in the north of Israel created a promising infrastructure for the development of vaccines for COVID-19 and its like. At MigVax we are working as hard and as fast as we can to make this a reality.”“I look forward to working with Eyal more closely as we continue to create an exciting vaccine company,” MigVax interim CEO David Zigdon said. “Eyal Desheh brings years of top-tier experience in pharmaceuticals, business and technology to the MigVax team. We are confident that he is the right person to help create the multinational business relationships for MigVax.”