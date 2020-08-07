The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
New NYC app hopes to change the rules of the rental market

The concept is rather simple but sounds promisingly efficient. Renters which use the app can share their opinion about the brighter and less brighter aspects of their apartments.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 7, 2020 19:28
The Rikers Island Prison complex is seen from an airplane in the Queens borough of New York City, New York
A new app, called Openigloo, developed by a new startup company sharing the same name, has the potential of easing the burden of finding a good place to rent in New York City, by ensuring that renters do find themselves at the mercy of callus and inhospitable landlords, according to The New York Post.
The concept is rather simple but sounds promisingly efficient: those who use the app can share their opinion about the brighter and less brighter aspects of their apartments.  
The new platform has so far gathered data, in a form of user reviews, about more than a thousand buildings which are equivalent of more than 100,000 properties in the city.
What is even more surprising about the new app is that landlords are not part of the equation, as their profiles are automatically created by the app and are based on the information provided by tenants. 
However, the new app is not a free-for-all where renters can write long litanies detailing infestations, leaking pipes or broken down heaters, according to Allia Mohamded, the app's co-founder.
"We tried to design it in a way that the feedback and the comments are constructive and useful for both landlords and future tenants," explains Mohamed. 
The app could be a real game changer for many tired New Yorkers looking for a decent place to rent. 


