New website acts as database of coronavirus rules in 84 countries

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 1, 2020 06:43
PASSENGERS WEARING masks push trolleys yesterday at the departures terminal at Ben-Gurion Airport. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
TripsGuard.com, a new website designed to inform tourists and visitors about coroanvirus restrictions in 84 countries across the globe, was launched Sunday amid continuing uncertainty that has impacted the global tourism industry, according to a press release from a company representative. 
Developed by David Tabznikov, an Israeli 'digital nomad' currently based in Serbia, the website will allow users to see the policies of each country; whether its borders are fully or partially open, and if mandatory self-isolation rule is required as well as where that self-isolation should take place. 
In addition, municipal or regional restrictions within countries can also examined by users, which may include the status of public transportation in the area and police roadblocks. Similarly, users can "track" countries of interest and receive alerts whenever there is a change in their guidelines.
Project leader Anna Blachman also highlighted the importance of the project, saying that the website is a tool for those who are planning a vacation or travel for another purpose and want to see if it is possible at this time and what restrictions will be imposed on them. 
She also noted that the TripsGuard website is updated daily from hundreds of different information sources, including residents from the place the user wants to visit, who can report on the state of coronavirus in their country. 
The developers of TripsGuard.com have been involved in other projects focusing on the tourism, such as Kiwi.com, Travix, Thelma Tourism and more. 


