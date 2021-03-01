'No longer just one cloud' - NEW! UAE webinar for Israel's public sector

The webinar will answer some of the most persevering questions in every technology leaders’ mind, including: Khaleej Times, in association with technology leaders, Nutanix is hosting its first live webinar exclusively for IT leaders within the public sector in Israel. The half-day strategic webinar will take place on 17th March 2021 from 12.00 PM onwards (Israel time) and will address the challenges faced by IT leaders in process transformation, data centers and IT infrastructure.The webinar will answer some of the most persevering questions in every technology leaders’ mind, including:

> How to gain agility and eliminate downtime under tighter budgets

> How to simplify operations and generate cost efficiencies

> How to manager resources, budget, people, and time to drive digital transformation

"The COVID-19 pandemic has moved many businesses' IT focus from planned initiatives to remote infrastructure build outs to support home workers," said Nir Hollander, Regional Manager, Nutanix MED (Israel, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus) said, speaking of the initiative. However, in doing so, it has boosted cloud use, spurring the growth of underlying cloud infrastructure that's essential to hybrid cloud plans and, more broadly, to governmental digital transformation initiatives.

Nutanix has been involved helping organizations overcome the complexity and cost of legacy IT, and embrace the power of cloud. At this event, we are keen to engage in meaningful discussions and share our expertise and market insights.

The webinar will be attended by top CIOs and heads of IT departments from the public sector. It will focus on thought leaders sharing their insights, and opinions, especially addressing their digital transformation journey. Nutanix is set to deliver a well-designed and powerful program which can help the public sector to increase IT efficiency across their services and business operations.

If you’d like to attend the webinar, drop us a line at events@khaleejtimes.com.

Today, IT is distributed. There’s no longer just one cloud. Business applications run in private, public, and distributed clouds. But with many clouds, come many silos–different management tools, infrastructure technologies, and consumption models – all of which make IT more complex.