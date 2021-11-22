The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
OurCrowd to open in Abu Dhabi

"This is a major step toward developing OurCrowd’s business in the UAE and demonstrates our long-term commitment to the Gulf region,” said CEO Jon Medved.

By ZEV STUB
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2021 09:56
OURCROWD CEO Jon Medved and Dr. Sabal al-Binali in Dubai, profiled in the ‘Khaleej Times,’ November 22, 2020. (photo credit: OURCROWD)
OURCROWD CEO Jon Medved and Dr. Sabal al-Binali in Dubai, profiled in the 'Khaleej Times,' November 22, 2020.
(photo credit: OURCROWD)
(photo credit: OURCROWD)
OurCrowd has been approved and licensed by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the marquee international financial center in Abu Dhabi, to operate in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), making it the first-ever Israeli venture capital firm to obtain licensed status with ADGM.
OurCrowd Arabia will operate as a fund manager regulated by the ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority. The establishment of OurCrowd Arabia in ADGM was announced during a panel at the fifth edition of ADGM’s Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival.
“This historic development, a fruit of the Abraham Accords, will not only allow OurCrowd to raise funds in the UAE, but also promote local Emirati and regional startups to our 160,000 global investors and drive international investments into the UAE's dynamic startup ecosystem," said Jon Medved, CEO and Founder of OurCrowd.
"This is a major step toward developing OurCrowd’s business in the UAE and demonstrates our long-term commitment to the Gulf region.”
“The welcome recognition by the Abu Dhabi regulatory authorities will enable us to create venture funds based at ADGM to invest in technology startups and projects in the UAE and across the region," said Dr. Sabah al-Binali, OurCrowd’s UAE-based venture partner, appointed Senior Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of OurCrowd Arabia.
Founder and CEO of OurCrowd Jonathan William Medved (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Founder and CEO of OurCrowd Jonathan William Medved (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
"Our core focus in the initial stage will be on the agricultural, financial and medical technology sectors.”


