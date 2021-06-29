Pulsenmore files NIS 804 million IPO on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Pulsenmore, based in Omer, has filed an IPO worth NIS 804 million on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange for its home ultrasound device.The device docks to a smartphone and allows pregnant women to generate an ultrasound and securely share it immediately with their doctor for instant clinical review. The ability to conduct home-based ultrasounds avoids unnecessary doctor’s visits, reduces exposure to Covid and other sources of infection, and enables routine fetal checkups in the privacy of one’s home. The device, which is marketed in Israel, Europe, and Canada, will soon be available in the US as well, pending FDA approval.
Pulsenmore, which was founded by Dr. Elazar Sonnenschein, is planning additional versions of its scanning. Luzzatto & Luzzatto, one of Israel’s largest intellectual property groups, is among the company’s shareholders and is responsible for its intellectual property (IP) strategy.
Written in cooperation with Luzzatto & Luzzatto.
