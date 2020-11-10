The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Sayeret Matkal alumni, Ichilov experts make 'Mobileye of social distance'

The laser beam marks an arc on the ground and reminds those around it to keep their distance.

NOVEMBER 10, 2020 18:05
When one wears the Myzone device it serves as a living reminder of the importance of maintaining social distance. (photo credit: Courtesy)
As part of the coronavirus purple ribbon limitations, a group of entrepreneurs, including graduates of Sayeret Matkal and experts from Sourasky Medical Center's Ichilov, developed and patented a personal device that helps one maintain a social distance of 2 meters.
After nine months of feverish development, Myzone was born, an innovative and unique device that uses a laser beam to mark the personal space of each person wearing it. The development team has created an efficient, convenient-to-use device that is suitable for anyone of any age. The laser beam marks an arc on the ground and reminds those around it to keep their distance. When one wears the Myzone device it serves as a living reminder of the importance of maintaining social distance
Guy Dekel, one of the developers of the Myzone device, said, "The goal is to create a standard that can be applied in every multi-participant social gathering - shopping centers, schools, music performances, demonstrations and fairs. It's the Mobileye of social distancing."
For the first time, the Myzone device was tested at a rally in Rabin Square to mark the 25th anniversary of Rabin's assassination in order to allow the rally organizers to make sure each participant had enough space around him or her.


