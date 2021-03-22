The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Cyber firm SCADAfence raises $12m.

The new funding will help SCADAfence further accelerate its expanding global customer base across a diverse set of industries.

By ZEV STUB  
MARCH 22, 2021 17:00
The SCADAfence team (photo credit: Courtesy)
The SCADAfence team
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Tel Aviv-based cybersecurity company SCADAfence said Monday it secured $12 million in funding aimed at accelerating growth.
The round, led by existing investor JVP, also includes strategic investor Rapid7 and the participation of other existing shareholders.
The new funding will help SCADAfence further accelerate its expanding global customer base across a diverse set of industries – including manufacturing, water treatment, critical infrastructure, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and building management systems, the company said.
“This investment comes at a very opportune time for our industry as the demand for OT (Operation Technology) & IoT (Internet of Things) security is at an all-time high. SCADAfence is an organization in hyper-growth mode,” said Elad Ben-Meir, CEO of SCADAfence. “SCADAfence has experienced exponential growth in 2020, despite the pandemic. We managed to triple our revenues and the number of our customers. We also won 11 industry awards – more than any other company in the industrial cybersecurity space – including recognition from Gartner as a Cool Vendor and recognition by ISG as an industry leader. Moreover, Rapid7, a global cybersecurity leader has identified SCADAfence as the best-of-breed OT & IoT security solution and we believe our strategic partnership will create an industry-leading value proposition.”
Some of the company’s existing customers include Honda, Murata, Vestel, Mitsui Fudosan, Taro Pharmaceuticals and numerous other Fortune 500 companies in the US.
“The company is a strong and significant player in the field of critical infrastructure protection and in securing industries such as automotive and other manufacturing enterprises,” said Shai Schiller, JVP General Partner. “Attacks on Operation Technology networks endanger countries and civilians alike, as they pose the soft underbelly for all critical infrastructure in the fields of energy, water supply, transportation and all aspects of our daily operations and basic necessities.”
In addition to facilitating the next stage of SCADAfence’s business growth, the funding will enable the company to continue to build its worldwide operations to meet the cybersecurity needs of manufacturing & critical infrastructure at all levels, the company said. The round will enable it to continue innovating by strengthening its full suite of OT and IoT cybersecurity solutions, including the world’s first and only dedicated governance, risk management, and compliance platform for industrial regulations, SCADAfence added.
SCADAfence is looking to add at least 20 additional new members to their global team in the near future, it said. The company employs 40 people, with 27 of them in Israel.


Tags business finance cyber security israel cyber security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover is the time to ramp up the economy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Baruch Stein

Netanyahu may lose control after elections just like Trump did -opinion

 By BARUCH STEIN

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by