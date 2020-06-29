The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
SodaStream becomes the first Israeli company to join Facebook boycott

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg announced on Friday it will start labeling newsworthy content that violates the social media company's policies.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
JUNE 29, 2020 21:35
Boxes containing Sodastream products are seen at a shop in London, Britain August 20, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON)
Boxes containing Sodastream products are seen at a shop in London, Britain August 20, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON)
SodaStream told Facebook that it will cease paying for advertising on the site as part of the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign, N12 reported.
The Anti-Defamation League started the boycott that 100 different organizations and companies have joined, including Coca-Cola, Patagonia, Verizon Wireless and North Face. Those boycotting will not pay  for advertising on Facebook until it changes its policies regarding hate speech and incitement to violence.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg announced on Friday it will start labeling newsworthy content that violates the social media company's policies, and label all posts and ads about voting with links to authoritative information, including those from politicians.
Facebook has gotten heat from employees and lawmakers in recent weeks over its decision not to act on US President Donald Trump's posts.
"There are no exceptions for politicians in any of the policies I'm announcing here today," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.
Zuckerberg also said Facebook would ban ads that claim people from groups based on race, religion, sexual orientation or immigration status are a threat to physical safety or health.


