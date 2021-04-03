Super Mario Bros. cartridge auctioned off for $660,000, breaking records

Sold to a buyer via Heritage Auctions , an American multi-national auction house in Dallas, Texas, the classic Nintendo game completely surpassed the previous record-holders in video game selling prices, according to the report.

Super Mario Bros. is a widely-recognized and popular franchise that has spawned numerous iterations representing a large variety of game types, from adventure to sports games.

The original NES game has also previously sold for $114,000 in July 2020, breaking the record held by another copy of Super Mario Bros. This record was later broken in November 2020 after a mint-condition copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 sold for $156,000.

Why this copy of Super Mario Bros. is far more expensive compared to the previous record-holder, according to Heritage Auctions, is due to the fact its only the fourth version of Super Mario Bros. ever produced, making it a rarity among other perfect condition copies of the game.

A mint-condition sealed copy of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. sold for $660,000 on Friday, breaking all records and establishing itself as the most expensive video game ever sold, according to the gaming news website The Verge.