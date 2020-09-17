The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Tactile Mobility joins BMW to produce the cars of the future

Tactile Mobility creates new software and AI solutions meant to use existing car sensors to ensure the smart car of the future won’t just see the road, it would also ‘feel’ the road

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
SEPTEMBER 17, 2020 18:03
Tactile Mobility co-founder Boaz Mizrachi (first row, first on the left) with the team that made the recent cooperation with BMW a reality (photo credit: ALEX FRAGMENT)
Tactile Mobility co-founder Boaz Mizrachi (first row, first on the left) with the team that made the recent cooperation with BMW a reality
(photo credit: ALEX FRAGMENT)
Tactile Mobility produced technology that will be embedded into BMW-made cars from the beginning of next year, a press release on behalf of the Israeli company reported on Tuesday. Tactile Mobility is in the business of helping smart cars “sense” as well as to “see” the road. Today many cars have cameras built in, but while visual information is very important, it’s not enough to control a car well.
“If you take an excellent driver and give him a sports car, he can make the most out of it,” co-founder Boaz Mizrachi told The Jerusalem Post, “however, he won’t just use his eyes, he will also sense the conditions on the road and how the car functions.”
What his company does is to extract data from existing built-in sensors such as wheel speed, brakes paddle position and additional systems, and  utilizes those to create a new unified signal that represents the state of the road and vehicle. “This is why we call it a virtual sensor,” he explains.
For example, when driving over an icy road a car-camera does not detect the ice, as the black ice resembles the road. The virtual sensor cleans up the background noises and by using signal processing techniques, applying its proprietary algorithms and Artificial Intelligence (AI) it enables the representation of the ground as it actually is. For Mizrachi, this means offering the “VehicleDNA” as well as the “SurfaceDNA.”
“Today, most autonomous vehicles are restricted to a certain speed. This can be seen across different companies and experiments”, he said, “you don’t see those vehicles driving fast or entering a highway using a ramp. Why? Because while they possess the line of vision, they lack the sense of tactility needed to ensure a safe ride.
“Introducing the SurfaceDNA enables a better activation and utilization of the vehicle and has an effect on the VehicleDNA. One example, in modern cars, would be adjusting the vehicle’s suspension system according to road conditions,” he explained. “The car of the future will ingest such data about icy roads, bumps ahead to improve the driving experience and offer a safer and comfortable solution.
Eventually, as smart-cars become more efficient, the goal would be to replace the driver and introduce the fully autonomous vehicle. A car that could deliver humans safely from place to place in a manner that, today, still seems futuristic.
The car will not only lack a human driver stirring it, but will “interact” with other cars and traffic lights to improve safety and decrease the time it takes to get from one point to the other. This mechanism will also enable “reporting” on its own mechanical condition, informing owners ahead of time about mechanical repairs that need to be made.
Mizrachi expressed being “thrilled to partner with the BMW group to equip their smart and future automated vehicles with the sense of “touch.’” A press release on behalf of the company reported.
For the company’s Executive Board Member Rani Plaut it’s all a question of the team behind the success. “Our dedicated team has been working towards this type of commercial integration for years,” he said. “We’re excited to see the results.”


