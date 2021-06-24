Tech Buzz: Payoneer, Innovid get on the SPAC wagon

Israeli companies have already raised more than $11.2 billion in the first six months of the year, surpassing the total raised for all of 2020. Thursday's activity included two companies signing SPAC mergers for US IPOs, and several significant investment rounds.

Payoneer, which provides online payment solutions, will go public on the Nasdaq market under a SPAC merger with FTAC Olympus Acquisition at a $3.3 billion company valuation. The Petach Tikva-based company, which has operated since 2005, will begin trading under the ticker symbol PAYO once the transaction closes, the company said. The company's payment platform is used by millions of small businesses, marketplaces, and enterprises in 200 countries to streamlines global commerce.

Separately, Innovid, a Ramat Gan-based ad delivery and measurement platform for connected TV, also said it had entered into a SPAC merger agreement with ION Acquisition Corp to go public at a $1.3 billion valuation. The combined company will operate under the Innovid name and will trade on a US national exchange starting in the fourth quarter of the year, it said.

Innovid has spent the past decade focused on developing the technology infrastructure for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across multiple TV platforms, and currently serves over 40% of the top 200 US TV advertisers, it said.

Innovid employs 370 people, with 85 in Israel and the rest in the United States, Argentina, Europe, Australia, Singapore and Japan, the company said.

A SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, is a shell company with no assets that can be created and floated on the market, and later get filled in by merging with an existing corporation. This method allows a company to go public relatively quickly while skipping a lot of the heavy bureaucracy that goes into filing for an IPO.

Meanwhile, Firebolt, which says it provides the world’s fastest cloud data warehouse, said it completed a $127 million Series B funding round, bringing its total funding to $164 million. The funds will enable the company to capitalize on high demand from tech companies building data applications and interactive analytics over big data, and will be used to further expand its product, engineering and go-to-market teams.

Since its $37 million Series A in December 2020, Firebolt has doubled its employee headcount to 100 with plans to double again over the next 12 months. In addition to strong growth in the U.S., Firebolt added 6 global sites with Munich, Zurich, London, Dublin, Kiev, and Cluj joining its site in Tel Aviv, the company said.

Meanwhile, Sorbet said it closed a $21 million financing round, the biggest seed round ever for an Israeli FinTech startup in Israel led by Dovi Frances’ Group 11, along with current investors, including Viola Ventures, Meron Capital and Global Founders Capital. Sorbet’s platform allows employees to convert their unused Paid Time Off (PTO) into cash. In the US alone, the value of unused PTO totals $270 billion, and employees are often unable to cash out their PTO until they resign or are fired.

The company currently employees 28 of which 16 are in Israel. Sorbet will be recruiting dozens of new employees this year, the majority of which in Israel, with others joining the US and Australian operations.

Tonkean, an operating system for business operations, announced that it raised $50 million in Series B funding in order to scale up hiring to its engineering and go-to-market teams and invest further in its no-code orchestration platform. Tonkean is headquartered in San Francisco with R&D in Tel Aviv, and will increase hiring in both locations, it said.