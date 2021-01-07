The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Tech salaries in Israel fell 7% in 2020 - survey

Tech companies reported declines of 30% in revenues, which led many companies to release their less-established workers.

By ZEV STUB  
JANUARY 7, 2021 17:00
Illustrative photo of Israeli money (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Illustrative photo of Israeli money
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Salaries in Israel's hi-tech sector fell by an average of 7% in 2020, the first decline in a decade, according to a survey by the Ethosia employment agency.
The average salary was NIS 26,260, compared to NIS 28,240 a year earlier, the company said. Meanwhile, the pandemic led to a "correction" in the number of new job positions available, with a 32% decline to just 11,000.
 "As in previous periods of instability for the labor market, we are still experiencing a phenomenon in which companies find it difficult to find suitable candidates for some of the core positions, and the shortage of engineers continues to be a major difficulty," the report said.   
Tech companies reported declines of 30% in revenues, which led many companies to release their less-established workers. However, the report noted, the tech ecosystem started to show signs of recovery by November, and Ethosia estimated that it will return to pre-crisis levels by June 2021.  
The number of employees leaving their company voluntarily fell to just 6% during the pandemic the lowest level ever in 2020. In 2019, 11% of workers left, mostly for a higher-paid position, while in 2018, 13% of workers moved on.
Despite the year's challenges, increased investment in tech companies leaves room for cautious optimism, said Ethosia CEO Eyal Solomon. "Despite the adjustments made during the year in manpower, there is still an expectation of growth in technology companies." He added that many companies are investing more in recruiting good people for their IT departments as they recognize the need for a sharp and rapid transition to the digital world.
Cybersecurity is another growing field mentioned in the report. "It seems that the fear of hacking companies and organizations is rising, and rightly so, and we are seeing a trend of expanding cyber departments and information security in companies. It looks like there will be an increase in demand in the field in the coming year," Solomon said.
Data was collected from Ethosia's clients, who have placed 12,000 jobs over the past year.


Tags hi-tech Money Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid third lockdown, haredi sector must keep schools closed

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Arrest of Palestinian feminist icon DJ Sama highlights repressive regime

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Center Field: Jewish genius appreciates genius Jews

 By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield

Donald Trump is not modest

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Nadav Tamir

Restoring Iran nuclear deal is good for Israel - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by