The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Tech Talk: OpenWeb fighting online toxicity

The company introduced a suite of new solutions to increase the quality of conversations across its vast network and fight against violence.

By ARIEL SHAPIRA  
JUNE 28, 2020 22:35
Open Web CEO and co-founder Nadav Shoval (photo credit: Courtesy)
Open Web CEO and co-founder Nadav Shoval
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 In the last few years, online discourse has become troubled. Frequently, on websites, we see trolling, toxicity and harassment.
Online conversations are run by algorithms that reward screaming over actually saying something, and discussions are driven to monopolistic platforms that amplify the loudest (or best-funded) voice in the room.
As a result, the Internet is threatening to undermine the values it was supposed to advance – freedom, democracy and trustworthy knowledge. Additionally, Facebook and Twitter are “stealing” the conversations from the publishers. The engagement rate is low for the publishers and the social networks get the spoils. That is why OpenWeb (formerly Spot.IM) is on a mission to democratize and improve conversations online.
The company introduced a suite of new solutions to increase the quality of conversations across its vast network and fight against violence.
The company is fighting alongside its partners, the publishers, for healthier conversations online and a better future for the web. The new platform utilizes AI and machine learning to incentivize healthy dialogue, decrease toxicity and create thriving, engaged communities.
The platform works with more than 700 top-tier publishers and hosts 100 million active users each month.
“Spot.IM has evolved over the years, building vibrant distributed communities outside of traditional walled gardens, and driving quality conversations on the largest publisher sites in the world,” said OpenWeb’s CEO and cofounder, Nadav Shoval.
The platform engages more than 100 million monthly active users and continues to grow as more people engage with content online.
“Our new name is a reflection of that evolution, and to our commitment to the original promise of the web as an open platform,” said Shoval.
Coinciding with its name change, OpenWeb has launched the next generation of its platform, focused on increasing the quality of conversations. “OpenWeb incentivizes quality by rewarding thoughtful interactions, providing real-time feedback, and enabling publishers to set their own community guidelines,” said the company’s SVP of product, Ido Goldberg.
The new features include quality scoring where publishers can monitor and measure the health of their communities and adjust moderation parameters to optimize quality engagement.
Commenters also earn reputation points based on how the community values their contributions, gamifying and incentivizing quality discourse.
Points give users influence, exposure and access to different features – including the ability to post instantly and create their own threads.
On real-time feedback – in addition to its just-launched “Clarity” features, OpenWeb partnered with Google to deploy nudges that encourage users to take another look at posts that may be considered toxic or in violation of the specific community guidelines.


Tags Israel technology innovation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Legitimate protest By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': There is a heavy price for annexation By EHUD OLMERT
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
For 'settlers,' annexation feels like making aliyah again – opinion By DAVID BRINN
My Word: Culture, corona and the Banai clan By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by