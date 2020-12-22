The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange boasts 'peak year' for 2020

Israel’s bourse reported significant increases in daily trading volume and IPO activity, along with mixed stock results.

By ZEV STUB  
DECEMBER 22, 2020 11:23
An electronic board displaying market data is seen at the entrance of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel (photo credit: REUTERS)
An electronic board displaying market data is seen at the entrance of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said Tuesday that 2020 was a “peak year,” with significant increases in daily trading volume and IPO activity. 
Performance-wise, Israel’s bourse showed mixed results, with the TA Tech-Elite and TA-Technology indices rising by 35% and 31%, respectively, while the benchmark TA-35 index fell 15.4% and the Tel Aviv Real Estate index fell 12.5%. 

Daily trading volume on the exchange was NIS 1.9 billion, an increase of 43% over the average volume in 2019 and 36% over the average for the previous three years. Trading was especially volatile when the crisis started in March, as average daily trading volume reached NIS 2.9 billion, while in May through December the average daily trading volume was NIS 1.7 billion. 

Twenty-seven new companies carried out IPOs during the year, the highest since 2007. Of those, 19 were hi-tech companies and 8 raised money at a market cap in excess of NIS 1 billion. Dozens of hi-tech companies are expected to join the TASE in the coming months, the exchange said.
“This year marked a significant milestone in the strengthening of ties between TASE and local high-tech, as a record number of new technology companies joined TASE, with dozens more to come, said TASE CEO Ittai Ben Zeev. “Our strategy over the past few years has laid the foundation that allows TASE to better reflect the success of the Israeli high-tech and serve as a home for those companies.”
Nearly 135,000 new trading accounts were opened during the year, compared to less than 100 thousand new accounts in 2019, with a 150% surge in the number of accounts opened in investment houses. TASE attributed this to increased PR activity. 
Total capital raising on the equities market amounted to NIS 16.3 billion in 2020, compared to NIS 13.3 raised in 2019. Total public offerings amounted to NIS 12 billion in 2020, an increase of 45% over the previous year. Overall, more than 225 offerings and private placements were recorded this year, compared to 158 in 2019. Currently, 454 companies are listed on TASE, with an aggregate market cap of NIS 819 billion. 
Five new indices were launched in 2020, with two focused on environmentally-friendly green companies, and three tracking real estate. 
Last week, TASE announced the signing of a collaboration agreement with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), which will allow companies in the United Arab Emirates to collaborate with Israel firms for the first time. 
Separately, TASE said Tuesday that it had the first two listings for its innovative electronic platform, TASE UP, which allows companies and funds to raise money from accredited and institutional investors and remain private: Group 11, the venture capital fund of the investor Dovi Frances, with a raising target of US$ 100 million, and start-up company, Veev, with a raising target of US$ 50 million. 


Tags Stock market tel aviv stock exchange Israel Coronavirus
