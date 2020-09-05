The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Urban Aeronautics CEO has designed a made-in-Israel flying car

The car is able to take off the ground with two compressors located at its base.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 13:03
The flying car being created by ASKA (photo credit: ASKA DESIGN TEAM)
The flying car being created by ASKA
(photo credit: ASKA DESIGN TEAM)
Urban Aeronautics CEO Rafi Yoeli says he believes a flying car could hit the market soon and it will likely be marketed by his company. He recently fulfilled what he called his life-long dream by building a prototype of a flying car that he envisions being used for both military and civilian purposes one day.
“Some people make a plane with folding wings and say: ‘Look! A flying car!’” Yoeli said. “But, in my mind, it has to look like a car and carry four to five people to be worthy of its name.” 
In industry speak, he said it has to have electrical Vertical Take Off and Landing (eVTOL) to be a flying car. According to the Deloitte website, eVTOL vehicles have the potential to improve the future of elevated mobility by moving people and cargo more quickly, quietly, and cost-effectively than traditional helicopters. A separate journal described eVTOL as a new means of transport that can fly like an aircraft and take off and land vertically like a helicopter, “sometimes called personal aerial vehicle.”
Yoeli’s company has two models: the CityHawk and the Falcon XP,  both which weigh more than a ton, not including the passengers. 
So how did he get these cars to fly?
His solution was to use fuel cells and Hydrogen. 


 
The cells allow air to come in contact with hydrogen to produce an explosion three times stronger than jet fuel. This is also a green solution, as a hydrogen engine releases water vapors, not carbon, which means no carbon footprint.  
Unlike electric cars that can charge their batteries along the road, the flying car might need to land in places without a charging dock. However, it can’t just carry around spare batteries as that would mean too much extra weight. 
The car is able to take off the ground with two compressors located at its base. 
“People thought we were crazy,” Yoeli told the Post. “But we poured 15 years of research and development into this and I collected the best people in the country for this project.” 
The prototype is not yet ready for market. Though it does work in the sense that it was able to take off the ground, hover around and land safely in 2018. 
Yoeli said the no price or release date are yet established. Though he admitted that the first models are bound to be pricey until flying cars become a new normal. 
He was careful to distance himself from any association to sci-fi or fantasy saying that “we are all practical people and this company is meant to turn a profit.”
The flying car will be more than a way for people to commute to and from work or a summer home. It will also be used to deliver supplies and evacuate wounded soldiers in the battlefield of the future, he explained. 
“We have opened the door to a new world in aviation,” Yoeli told the Post. “This isn’t only a sexy-looking product, it also passes all the requirements of the Federal Aviation Administration.” 


Tags Israel technology cars
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gamzu, Kanievsky battle over COVID-19 rules in the haredi sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Why does IDF chief Aviv Kochavi not speak to the public? – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
2 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
3 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
4 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by